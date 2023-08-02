Michael Jordan's beef with old pal Charles Barkley 

FORMER FRIENDS: Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) laughs at a foul call with Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) in the first half 28 January 1996 at the United Center in Chicago. Pic: BRIAN BAHR/AFP via Getty Images

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 06:13

Michael Jordan is holding another one of his famous grudges.

The Chicago Bulls legend has a storied history with Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley. After coming into the league together in the 1984 draft and winning gold in Barcelona on the 1992 Olympic ‘Dream Team’, the pair developed a close friendship that prevailed past their playing days.

On last Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes, Barkley said he hasn’t spoken to his former friend in years.

“Michael disagreed with something I said, and he broke off the friendship,” he told CBS’s Jon Wertheim.

In an interview with Bleacher Report in 2022, Barkley said the beef began when he publicly criticised Jordan’s ownership the Charlotte Hornets on TNT’s Inside the NBA. On Sunday, he further outlined why the two no long talk.

“I said: ‘I don’t think he’s gonna have enough people around him that are gonna tell him no’,” he said. “And he got really offended, and we haven’t spoken since. I have zero credibility if I criticise other people in the same boat and not criticise my best friend.”

When asked if he’d ever apologise, Barkley said that being great at basketball doesn’t give Jordan “the right to be a jerk”.

“He’s got my number,” said Barkley.

