Road Bowling: McVeigh hoping to put underage losses behind him

Eugene McVeigh can achieve an historic first for Tyrone bowling if he beats Denis O’Sullivan in next Saturday’s All-Ireland Junior A final at Eglish.

Victory would make him the first Tyrone bowler to win a premier men’s All-Ireland title played in a county Tyrone venue.

That would inject a surge of energy into the sport in the Red Hand county.

He has enough form to give him a decent chance too.

He overcame the hurt of losing both the Boys U16 and U18 finals in 2019, to win the All-Ireland Junior B final two years later. That was technically the covid-delayed 2020 final, in which he reversed his U18 defeat to Wayne Parkes.

This is an entirely different affair though, he carries the hopes and dreams of a fervent county on home tarmac against one of the top emerging talents in the sport.

Denis O’Sullivan burst on to the scene last year to fight for the Junior B title won by McVeigh the previous season. In the All-Ireland final he played out perhaps the greatest ever All-Ireland final at this level against Aaron Hughes at Newtownhamilton. Hughes got the verdict, but O’Sullivan left with a lot of honour and determination to go one better in 2023.

2023 may be remembered for the bizarre disruption of the top two men’s All-Ireland finals due to injury. Last month David Murphy limped in and quickly limped out of the senior final.

This time a football injury denies Ethan Rafferty a chance to contest the intermediate final. It is unbelievably tragic for Rafferty who managed to balance his flamboyant role as Armagh goalkeeper with that of a top class bowler.

Munster champion, Bryan Wilmot, automatically gets the title, but he too would prefer to have earned it at Eglish.

Kelly Mallon, one of Ireland’s most accomplished sportspeople, has a chance to win an unprecedented 11th All-Ireland senior title on Sunday.

If she wins it will put her one title ahead of Michael Toal in the list of all-time winners. Win or lose, she has to be put in the same bracket as Mick Barry as one of the most exceptional bowlers of all time.

In the final she faces Geraldine Daly-Curtin who pulled off a massive personal coup by winning the Munster title. She comes into the final with no pressure and every incentive to pull off a famous win.

Tommy O’Sullivan stormed to victory in the Munster U18 final against Conor O’Donovan at Ballinacarriga.

O’Donovan started well, he led the first shot to light and was still in front after three to the bridge.

O’Sullivan won the exchange to Finn’s corner, but O’Donovan won back the lead instantly with a super shot from there.

O’Sullivan burst clear with a huge bowl to the creamery cross. He was now in the zone and went on to win by two bowls.

On Saturday he plays dual Ulster champion, Oisín Gribben, who also contested last month’s U16 final.

Tommy O’Donoghue was an impressive winner of the Munster U14 final against Jack Allen at Ballinagree.

He broke the early deadlock with a brilliant fifth bowl past the pumphouse and eventually won by two bowls.

He plays Ulster champion, Dan Sweeney, a member of the famed Lappin bowling tribe of Keady in the All-Ireland final. This could be a classic as Sweeney is a high-performance all-rounder who is under the tutelage of his shrewd grandfather, Dinny Lappin.

Ellen Sexton secured the very last place on the All-Ireland programme when she beat Roisín Allen in the Munster U18 final on Monday at the Clubhouse.

She went out the chips in six to raise almost a bowl. Allen cut that lead, but four great bowls to O’Riordan’s pushed Sexton two bowls clear.

She faces Michaela Greene in Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Shaun Donnelly will play Munster intermediate champion, Bryan Wilmot, in a replacement for Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Donnelly will see this as a consolation for his Ulster loss to Ethan Rafferty and perhaps as a signal that there may be a place at the top table for a second leading light from Tyrone.

James O’Donovan reversed an early lead by Arthur McDonagh to fashion a comprehensive two bowls of odds win at Whitechurch. It was the third loss by the McDonagh clan in quick succession. David Shannon beat Timmy McDonagh in the Tim White Cup at Rosscarbery.

Shannon had two bowls at Cahermore cross, but left McDonagh back into it in the closing stages. Willie O’Donnell started the trend when he beat Tommy McDonagh in the North-East Junior C final at Glenabo.