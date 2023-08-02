Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal as hungry as ever for medals

Katie-George Dunlevy has to admit defeat after struggling to explain just how and why she is still pumping her legs around a track and down roads for Ireland at the age of 41. The explanation isn’t actually buried all that deeply between the lines.

Originally a rower with GB, Dunlevy left the water behind after a number of setbacks and with a sense of unfinished business before the opportunity arose to cycle for her adopted country. She has left nothing of herself behind in her pursuit of success.

The list of medals won between the Paralympics and World Championships is cresting the high teens. Underlying everything has been the thrill she felt when her wheels hit the road for the first time. A feeling that has never lost traction.

“The road race was the best thing I’d ever done and it is still as exciting and thrilling. I love it. I look forward to every race. When we got the gold in Rio I thought maybe I had achieved what I wanted to achieve but I’m still going, and going for Paris next year.”

Alongside Dunlevy - who suffers from a visual impairment - for the majority of her journey has been pilot Eve McCrystal. Four years her elder, a mother of two and a full-time Garda, she can’t quite believe the she’s still at this lark at this stage.

Like Dunlevy, McCrystal is driven by her urge to succeed, an undimmed belief in her ability and by a hunger for medals that, somehow, remains unsated despite all their podium appearances together. These are very much two peas from the same pod.

“I never thought I would be here (still) but very happy to be here,” said the elder of the pair. “The want and the drive and the will to win is still here. Don’t know why. Some psychologist will have to tell me the answer to that.”

That said, change can be as good as a rest and the latter was never in the offing with this ambitious pair. Change it was, so, and that has been the case for a while now as Ireland look to qualify more bikes for the 2024 Paralympics.

The pair are defending world champions in the women’s tandem road race, and silver medallists from the time trial, but Dunlevy will be piloted by Linda Kelly at the 2023 edition in Glasgow this week. McCrystal will pilot for Josephine Healion.

Healion and Kelly claimed bronze at the same time trial last year so they are capable campaigners themselves and Dunlevy and McCrystal will reunite for the track segment of these championships where they will go in the team pursuit and the time trial.

The aim is that this collective approach can raise all boats and that the experience of the two forty-somethings will rub off on the younger pair. Still, finding a rhythm with a new partner takes its time and it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

“It has been challenging,” Dunlevy admitted.

It will be up to the Cycling Ireland chiefs to decide who gets selected for what saddles if there are berths eventually booked for Paris but the quartet get their World Championships underway today on the track and that is always the tougher of the two asks.

Ireland’s ongoing lack of a velodrome makes the indoor so much harder and it is no coincidence that four of the five Paralympic medals claimed by the Dunlevy-McCrystal partnership have come on the road.

Still, the goal remains the same regardless of the surface, the location or the stakes. Same goes for the buzz.

“I’m equally as nervous as I was the first time. If you’re not nervous then there’s something very wrong,” said McCrystal.

“Nerves drive me, they mean that the focus is still there and I still want it. Both of us are here to win a medal. I’m still absolutely shitting myself.”