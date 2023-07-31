O'Brien: 'It was difficult, I think I need a few events at home to rebuild my confidence'

Motorsport Ireland Academy duo, Omagh brothers Patrick and Stephen O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) are likely to tackle a few home events to build up their confidence after the pair struggled during the weekend’s Rally di Roma Capitale, the fifth round of the European Rally Championship.

They finished in twenty-second place, eight minutes and five seconds behind rally winners Italians, Andrea Crugnola/Pietro Elia Ometto (Citroen C3 Rally2).

Kesh driver Jon Armstrong (Ford Fiesta Rally3) took a strong victory in the ERC3 category while MI Rally Academy pair Galway’s Aoife Raftery and her co-driver Ronan Comerford (Peugeot 208 Rally4) finished twelfth in the Junior ERC - 11m. 03.8s behind the similar car of category winners Roberto Dapra/Luca Guglielmetti.

With only last February’s Galway International Rally as previous tarmac experience in his R316 Motorsport run Skoda Fabia, O’Brien knew it was going to be a difficult task in the Hankook tyre shod car. Indeed, tyre choice during Saturday’s leg of six stages cost him time.

On Sunday’s final leg (six stages) he had his best performance albeit finishing SS12 in sixteenth place.

“What can I say, it was difficult, I think I need a few events at home to rebuild my confidence.”

It remains to be seen if O’Brien will review his present arrangement for the remaining rounds of the ERC.

Rally winner Andrea Crugnola made it five different winners so far in this season’s series. He took his Pirelli shod Citroen C3 Rally2 to a dominant win as he also clinched his third Italian championship title.

Former double WRC champion Italian Giandomenico Basso (Skoda Fabia Rally2) was 23.1s behind in second with New Zealander Hayden Paddon (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) a further 30.7s behind in third to strengthen his bid to win the ERC title.

Meanwhile, Ballylickey’s Robert Cronin took a season’s best fourth place in the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB series. In the weekend’s three races (Rounds 7,8 and 9) at the Croft circuit in Yorkshire, he was fourth in Sunday’s final race that was red-flagged with 4m. 34s remaining.

He was part of a quartet that broke away from the main group after about eight minutes. In what was described as the best race of the season so far, Cronin stayed with the trio of Toby Trice, Max Coates and Joe Warhurst. The race was red flagged when Callum Davis crashed heavily but escaped injury. In the other two races Cronin was twelfth and seventh respectively.

The top ten for this weekend’s O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ International Rally, the penultimate round of the Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship is: 1. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 N Rally2); 2. Callum Devine/Noel O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTI R5); 3. Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTI R5); 4. Robert Barrable/Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2); 5. Jonathan Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2); 6. Daniel Barry/Gary McElhinney (Skoda Fabia R5); 7. Declan Boyle/Patrick Walsh (Citroen C3 Rally2); 8. Ryan Loughran/Gareth Doherty (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 9. Owen Murphy/Anthony Nestor (Citroen C3 Rally2); 10. David Kelly/Dean O'Sullivan (Citroen C3 Rally2)