Daniel Wiffen targets world record after reaching 1500 Freestyle final

The penultimate day of racing at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan saw Daniel Wiffen qualify for the 1500m Freestyle final, and Conor Ferguson and Mona McSharry advance to the semi-finals of the 50m Backstroke and 50m Breaststroke respectively.

Daniel Wiffen will compete in Sunday’s 1500m Freestyle final after an impressive heat swim of 14:43.50. Wiffen led for much of the race with the USA’s Bobby Finke (14:43.06) by his side. Finke took over the lead at the 1000m mark and the pair were separated in the end by only .44. The duo secured the centre lines for the final with the two fastest preliminary times. 800m Freestyle World Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui (Tunisia) was the next fastest qualifier winning the third heat in 14:49.53.

Wiffen commented after the race: "It was great, my strategy was to go in and break up the field, and I did that quite well, and then after about 500m sit back on a good pace that would get me through to the final so I did that. It was good, a good race as well there with the American Bobby Finke, but it was alright, it was fun."

Wiffen has big plans for Sunday’s final.

"I think I’m still going with my aspirations of hitting that World Record (14:31.01), need to get out now, get some recovery done for tomorrow night, 36 hours, get that done and have a good final. It hurt a little, but I’m holding back still, so still that bit left."

Wiffen’s best time is a 14:34.91, which he swam in Sweden earlier this year. That swim has him ranked as the fifth fastest man in the world ever and is the fastest time of any of the swimmers competing in tomorrow’s final.

The Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final will take place Sunday at 12.16pm.

Conor Ferguson advanced to his first ever World Championships semi-final after a brilliant fifth place finish in his heat of the 50m Backstroke. The 23-year-old placed 11th overall in 24.95, just .14 of a second off his best time of 24.81 from 2021.

Speaking after the race Ferguson said: "I’m good, happy with that this morning, I think the first swim on Monday (100m Backstroke) I was a bit nervous for. I’ve had a week to really relax, reflect on that swim and use that disappointment to fuel me into this 50m so yeah, I’m looking forward to tonight."

Looking ahead to Saturday evening’s semi-final, the Loughborough University swimmer said, "I’ve definitely got a pb in me tonight, bit of a primer this morning will do me good, go back, sleep, recover and get ready for tonight."

Mona McSharry made it three from three for semi-finals advancing in the 50m Breaststroke on Saturday morning. The 22-year-old, who has already been fifth in the 100m Breaststroke final and featured in the 200m Breaststroke semi-final, progresses in twelfth place in 30.45, just off her Irish record of 30.29 from the Irish Open Championships in April this year.

McSharry commented after the race, "I’m happy, you know it wasn’t a bad morning swim, probably one of the fastest I’ve done in the morning, you’ve got to love the 50m, it’s a nice one to end on, a sprint and get the hands on the wall first."

Looking ahead to Saturday afternoon’s semi-final and McSharry has a target.

"I would love to break the 30 point, we’ll see what happens, in the 50m it needs to be perfect, but I’m well able to do that."

Also, in action Saturday morning, Danielle Hill clocked 25.55 in the 50m Freestyle in her final individual swim of the Championships. Hill is back on Sunday for the Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay.

"I’m happy, yesterday and today were all about finding a way to swim fast in the morning because I know I have to step up tomorrow and do that, not only for myself but for those girls."