Ailish Considine to replace Vikki Wall at North Melbourne Kangaroos ahead of AFLW season

Ailish Considine has joined North Melbourne Kangaroos in a shock move that will see the Clare woman replace Vikki Wall for the upcoming AFLW season.
The dual Premiership winner with the Adelaide Crows was left with no contract after she was let go by the club after last season.
But with Wall leaving the club to concentrate on the Olympic cycle with the Irish Rugby 7's squad ahead of the Paris hosted games next summer, the 31-year-old has been offered an opportunity to join the Kangaroos.
Considine played 26 games across five seasons, mostly on centre wing and in the half-forward line, and was part of the 2019 and 2022 (Season 6) premiership teams with the Adelaide Crows.
North Melbourne AFLW list manager Flynn Loft is delighted to have the Clare woman's experience on-board for the upcoming season.
“We are excited to welcome another terrific person in Ailish to Arden St,” said Loft.
“Ailish offers a wealth of experience and support to our program, and we look forward to her inclusion this season.”