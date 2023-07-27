Cork's Mark Keane set for first AFL appearance in over two years 

﻿Mark Keane will play his first AFL game in more than two years as he lines out for the Adelaide Crows against city rival Port Adelaide.

The Cork man played five games for Collingwood across three years but hasn't played since round nine of the 2021 season, after opting not to return for the final year of his contract last year with the Pies.

With key defenders out currently for the Crows, Keane is the selection of the Adelaide coaches to fill in for defenders Nick Murray and Tom Doedee.

Adelaide signed Keane during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) in January.

Former Cork footballer and hurler Keane arrived in South Australia February, playing catch-up early in the year, but has built form at SANFL level across his first winter in South Australia.

Meanwhile, North Melbourne have confirmed overnight that Vikki Wall will not return to the Kangaroos for the 2023 AFLW season after accepting an opportunity with Ireland’s women's rugby 7’s program ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Wall arrived at Arden Street ahead of AFLW Season 7 following consecutive Player of the Year awards for Meath and back-to-back All-Ireland Championship wins in 2021 & 2022.

The 25-year-old smoothly adapted to Australian Football, playing all 13 games in her debut campaign last season and finishing top five in the voting for the AFL Players Association’s Best First Year Player award.

North Melbourne head of Women’s Football, Nathan Hrovat said the club will miss the Meath woman's presence but is equally excited for her.

"Whilst we are disappointed to lose Vikki for the upcoming season, we appreciate the significance of the opportunity presented to her," he said.

"Although we were unable to balance the commitments required with Irish Rugby’s sevens program, we are excited for Vikki in her pursuit to represent her country at next year’s Olympic Games.

"We expect Vikki to return to our program ahead of the 2024 AFLW season but, importantly, wish her the very best in her Olympics campaign."

With Wall moved to the inactive list, the Kangaroos will have the opportunity to select a replacement player before the season gets underway on September 1. But the Kangaroos are hopeful that Wall will return to Arden Street for the 2024 season.