Ireland bounce back to restore pride with big win in Luxembourg

Ireland 96 Luxembourg 76

AN emphatic 20-point victory restored the pride for the Irish senior men’s basketball side and had their travelling fans in full voice in Luxembourg last night.

Mark Keenan’s side huffed and puffed a little to lead by just three points at half-time in this 2025 Eurobasket Third Round Pre-Qualifer but once they stopped the silly turnovers they powered home and put last week’s 40-point defeat by Croatia firmly behind them.

Aidan Harris Igiehon, the towering Clondalkin man who left for America nine years ago when he was just 13, had his best game yet in an Irish singlet, scoring some spectacular baskets in his 20 points, shooting 100 per cent from the floor and 75 per cent from free throws.

Taiwo Badmus was equally impressive, also scoring 20 with eight rebounds while Drogheda-born Sam Alajiki (13 rebounds) and seven-footer Neal Quinn (eight points, nine rebounds) monstered the boards to help Ireland pull down a whopping 48 rebounds to Luxembourg’s 23.

And when the game hung in the balance in the third quarter CJ Fulton and Sean Flood controlled it beautifully from the point while also contributing 16 and 12 points respectively, with Fulton slotting four of six three-point attempts.

It was nip and tuck for the first quarter with Ireland leading 23-21 at the first interval. Jordan Blount, Fulton, Flood, Badmus and Neal Quinn started but it was Igiehon who gave early signs of his intent, netting eight points off the bench.

He added another lay-up on the re-start but then Luxembourg’s Bob Melcher hit two threes in-a-row to underline their outside threat and it remained tight to half-time when Ireland led 40-37.

They should really have been much further ahead but had coughed up 18 points off 10 turnovers so minding the ball was obviously the message at the break.

Three quick baskets from Badmus, Igiehon and Blount saw Luxembourg forced to call a time-out less than two minutes into the third quarter and when a Blount drive soon set up Igiehon for a spectacular dunk Ireland went 11 points clear and ignited the ‘Oles’ from the bleachers.

A great three-pointer by Matt Treacy, another trademark three-point play by Badmus and a great layup through the paint by Fulton kept them driving in a brilliant 30-point third quarter (70-59) when they also forced Luxembourg into team fouls.

A brilliant score off a rebound by Igieon followed by a fourth three from Fulton put them 16 points clear half-way through the final quarter and Neptune’s Conor O’Sullivan got on in the final two minutes to make his international debut.

Irelands’ re-match with Croatia in Tallaght on Saturday is already sold-out and, buoyed by this performance, they will be eager to maintain this momentum and form before they round out this group with a re-match against Luxembourg, in Tallaght, on August 5.

Topscorers

Ireland: A Harris Igiehon 20, T Badmus 20, CJ Fulton 16, S Flood 12.

Luxembourg: A Laurent 16, B Melcher 15, T Grun 11.