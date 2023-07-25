Motorsport Ireland settle dispute with Galway Motor Club 

The dispute between Motorsport Ireland and the Galway Motor Club that could have brought serious repercussions for the governing body of the sport has been resolved following an agreement between legal representatives of both parties.

Earlier this month the sport’s governing body, the Irish Motorsport Federation (IMF) trading as Motorsport Ireland (MI) were served with a High Court order preventing them from going ahead with a meeting in Portlaoise to discuss rally dates for 2024/2025.

At the time, all rally clubs, with the exception of the Galway Motor Club (GMC) were invited to send two representatives to the meeting. Weeks earlier, the directors of the Galway Club were advised by the Motor Sport Council (MSC) they were not being granted a rally date for 2024 following reports from the Rallies Commission and the Safety Commission into the Galway International Rally last February, an event that was estimated to be worth around €6million to the local economy. No specific reason was given and neither were the club afforded a right of appeal.

The order, granted to the Galway Motor Club, was served just hours before the meeting was due to take place with MI not represented at the court hearing. GMC claimed the MSC decision to not allow them to attend the meeting was in breach of its affiliation agreement.

While last week’s hearing was adjourned until October 3rd and with the courts closing on Friday next, there was growing pressure on the governing body to have the matter resolved so that rally dates could be agreed.

The case returned on Tuesday with GMC’s legal representatives informing the court that the injunction application could be struck out after MI agreed to rescind the MSC decision. GMC are also to receive a contribution of its costs from MI.

The governing body are now expected to reschedule the meeting, possibly within the next two weeks. It is not known if the clubs will have sight of the planned dates prior to the new meeting having been refused last time.

A spokesperson for the Galway club confirmed "we are happy that our club will now be involved in the dates meeting.” The MSC were due to have a scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening.