Geraldine Daly-Curtin bursts back into limelight with Munster triumph

Geraldine Daly-Curtin and Kelly Mallon will contest next month’s All-Ireland senior women’s final at Eglish in Tyrone.

Daly-Curtin’s Munster final win at Castletownkenneigh was a sensational achievement as she has been out of the limelight in recent seasons. She rescued what looked a lost cause against last year’s All-Ireland intermediate champion, Denise Murphy.

Murphy led by 20m after two and extended her odds to 100m with a brilliant fourth lined on the middle. Daly-Curtin played her fifth to the right and missed that to fall a bowl behind. Murphy had almost two bowls of odds after two more. She went through the cross in another two, but Daly-Curtin matched her to keep the lead under two bowls.

The tide began to turn when Murphy got less distance in her next two and she was now just a bowl in front. Daly-Curtin knocked the bowl with her next shot to the cottage. Murphy’s following shot went left and she now had just 45m odds. Daly-Curtin delivered a perfect bowl next, which won her the lead for the first time. Murphy’s last bowl was too far right and missed the line. Daly-Curtin hit back with a perfect one past the finish.

Kelly Mallon retained her Ulster title with a powerful second half performance against Dervla Toal-Mallon over the All-Ireland final course. Toal-Mallon looked well placed when leading by 10m after three to McNally’s. She was still just fore after two more to Kelly’s lane.

Kelly Mallon went up the gears from there. She had 60m odds after 11 shots. She drove on to raise a bowl at the cross and went two clear to Burton’s, which guaranteed her victory. If she wins the All-Ireland she will move a step ahead of Michael Toal as the most decorated senior champion of all time.

Bryan Wilmot secured his place in next month’s All-Ireland Intermediate final through a comprehensive win over Donal O’Riordan in the Munster final at Ballygurteen.

His clear win was not presaged in the early exchanges. He won the first, O’Riordan took the second and Wilmot gained a good advantage with his third to light. O’Riordan missed light, but regained the lead through a combination of his own fine loft and a mistake by Wilmot. He increased his lead to 40m in the next exchange past Dullea’s.

Wilmot then gradually took over. He won the following tip by 35m and increased that to 120m with another big one to the women’s lane. O’Riordan’s shot past the lane drifted right and missed Wilmot’s tip to leave him a bowl adrift. He was very tight right with his next two, which left Wilmot almost two in front at the avenue. After two more on the straight Wilmot was over two in front. He tightened his hold on that lead by getting the better of the next exchange to O’Mahony’s. He made O’Donovan’s in two more, to add a third bowl of odds and confirm his meeting with Ethan Rafferty in the All-Ireland final at Eglish.

Denis O’Sullivan was brilliant in his win over Paddy O’Donnell in the Munster Junior A final at Templemartin. He scorched to Slyne’s corner in four to go a bowl clear. He got a massive bowl from there to raise a second bowl. He made O’Riordan’s in six to raise a third. Two good O’Donnell shots cut the lead to two bowls. O’Sullivan quelled that recovery with a brilliant bowl to the schoolhouse cross and another towards the stone-field bend.

O’Donnell’s sharpness was dented for a third high-intensity score within a week. He beat Patrick Stokes in the last shot of the Munster Junior A semi-final at Ballincurrig on Thursday, having lost his U18 Munster title to Tommy O’Sullivan at the Clubhhouse on Tuesday.

O’Sullivan survived a stern test from Cillian Kelleher in the Munster U18 semi-final at Derrinasafa. Kelleher started well and had a big lead after seven to light at Ross’. He drove on to raise a bowl with his shot to the Darkwood turn. O’Sullivan found a higher gear from there and won his first lead with a big bowl past the last cross and sealed it with another big one past the line.

In Ulster Oisín Gribben added the U18 title to the U16 he won earlier in the season when he Niall Stevenson by two bowls. Michaela Greens beat Lilly O’Rourke in the Ulster U18 girls final. In the Munster semi-final Ellen Sexton beat Ailbhe O’Shea at Béal na Bláth James O’Donovan beat Patrick Flood by two bowls in the Paddy Barry Cup at Rosscarbery.