LeBron James' son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest during practice 

The 18-year-old collapsed on court during a workout session with the USC Trojans on Monday, according to a James family statement 
FAMILY SCARE: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and wife Savannah James. Pic: Joe Robbins/Getty Images.

Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 15:54
Staff

Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA icon LeBron James, collapsed on the court and suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California on Monday morning, according to reports in the US.

A statement issued by the James family through a spokesperson disclosed that Bronny, the eldest of three children, is currently in stable condition and out of intensive care.

"Yesterday while practicing Bonny James suffered a cardiac arrest," the statement said. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. 

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny James, 18, just recently committed to the USC Trojans basketball team where he will be a freshman for the upcoming NCAA season.

