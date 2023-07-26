One year out, Ireland's medal trail to Paris Olympics is hotting up

The delayed Tokyo Olympics weren’t long in the rear-view mirror when Ireland’s new chef de mission Gavin Noble took the wheel, flipped the ignition and pointed Team Ireland on a route that will end at next year’s Games in France.

A triathlete at London 2012, Noble came to this most demanding of gigs on the back of a deputy’s role to Patricia Heberle in Japan three years ago so he had a good roadmap to follow for the journey, pit stops and pitfalls to come.

Ireland doesn’t have the money or the population to compete with the top nations so everything is predicated on the theory that we have to be that bit smarter and squeeze that bit more out of every cent and minute spent.

That’s why Noble pitched up at the marina in Marseille - where 330 sailors will compete in ten events over eleven days next summer - so early and all so he could just reserve three parking spaces for the Irish sailing team’s bits and bobs.

It made for an educational trip. The Americans were already there when he arrived. So were the Poles and other nations besides. All told, three enormous shipping containers laden with gear were sitting on the docks ready for use.

“It’s no longer about looking for a competitive edge,” Noble told a roomful of journalists, sponsors, administrators and the Irish ambassador to France at the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris last March. “It’s about keeping pace.”

Today marks the ‘one year to go’ point on the shortened road from Tokyo in 2021 to Paris 2024 and, while the occasion is being celebrated in various ways in France, it follows the usual trend of arriving in the midst of no little controversy.

The budget for the Games has shot up again, this time to a figure of €4.4bn that is just as eye-watering as any onion soup you might order in the Latin Quarter, and there have been a series of raids held on the suspicion of corruption.

Parisian police conducted searches at the HQ of the Games organisers last month, and at premises housing a company responsible for building works and another occupied by a sports consultancy agency.

Add in concerns over what could be the stifling heat and humidity of the French capital in high summer, the recent riots and a survey which suggests a significant dip in support levels locally for the event and it makes for no little hand-wringing.

Ultimately, though, the show will go on. As Tokyo showed, it always does.

The participation or otherwise of athletes from Russia and Belarus will continue to be a sore point through the next year but Ireland will be there come what may and eager to make a mark.

If this isn’t the ‘home’ Games that London was then it is close enough to proffer some advantages. Ongoing additions to the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbotstown will allow Team Ireland’s official camp to be held on home soil for the first time.

The plan is that other nations will be invited to Dublin in the run-up as well but all that is incidental now as qualification windows are flung open and the Olympic Federation of Ireland tracks 168 hopefuls across 22 sports.

Well north of a hundred will be expected to make it.

As with Noble in Marseille, oceans of work have already been bedded down by our Olympic wannabes. Ireland claimed 105 high-performance medals across the 12 months of 2022 but this summer marks the start of moving year.

The number of those who have qualified or booked spots for their sports in 2024 has already nudged into the forties and last month’s European Games in Krakow was just the start of a crammed summer schedule across a range of codes.

Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe and Daniel Wiffen secured their places with performances at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka this last week. The men’s hockey team is contesting a crucial EuroHockey event in Dublin.

Their female colleagues do likewise in Germany next month and August will also see other major events held with qualifying implications for Paris, among them world championships in athletics, badminton, canoe sprint, cycling and sailing.

Ireland had 116 athletes across 19 sports in Tokyo and claimed four medals with boxing and rowing delivering two apiece. That was enough to creep inside the top 40 places on the medal table (for the first time since 1996) and there were a host of top ten efforts to boot.

The aim now is to convert some of those latter performances into podiums. Ireland went to Japan with roughly a dozen medal possibilities. Noble’s feeling is that we will have something similar in a year’s time and that this could translate, maybe, into four medals.

Boxing will be key to that, again. Five qualified for the Games from Krakow, among them Tokyo medallists Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh, with Amy Broadhurst among those left needing to book tickets at a later date.

May’s European Rowing Championships came and went without any podiums for the six Irish boats. Not good for our second ‘medal factory’. If the absence of Paul O’Donovan was a factor then it was still the first blank since 2015.

An upcoming media day at the National Rowing Centre, where high-performance director Antonio Maurogiovanni will be speaking, will shed more light on preparations there but there are other sources of hope besides the Big Two.

Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke’s recent form gives rise to the possibility of Ireland featuring far more prominently on the track, even if standards remain ridiculously high, and distance swimmer Wiffen is tracking inexorably for a medal.

Added to all that will be world-class golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Rhys McClenaghan’s status as world champion in the pommel, two competitive sevens rugby teams and maybe the odd outlier like Jack Woolley, Ben Healy or our show jumpers.

Things are hotting up.