Ireland ease past Jersey in T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Paul Stirling eased Ireland back to the top of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier table after they cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Jersey
Ireland ease past Jersey in T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

JOB DONE: Paul Stirling of Ireland celebrates with Lorcan Tucker of Ireland at the end of the game. Pic: ICC

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 19:43
Cian Locke

Paul Stirling eased Ireland back to the top of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier table after they cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Jersey.

Hours after rivals Scotland had trounced Italy by 155 runs to maintain their 100 per cent record in the tournament, skipper Stirling, who finished on 35 not out, secured the win which overhauled them with a six over midwicket after a superb bowling display had limited the Channel Islanders to 78 for nine.

Ireland reached their target in just 62 balls for the loss of opener Andrew Balbirnie to claim a fourth successive victory.

Having put Jersey in at the Goldenacre Cricket Ground in Edinburgh, Ireland swiftly imposed themselves with Josh Little accounting for both Julius Sumerauer and Nick Greenwood in his first over and then safely pouching a top edge from Harrison Carlyon off the bowling of Mark Adair to reduce them to 14 for three.

Barry McCarthy tempted Jonty Jenner and Ben Ward into ill-judged attempts to get the scoreboard ticking over as Jersey slumped to 25 for five halfway through the seventh over, and leg spinner Ben White did much the same to dismiss Josh Lawrenson and then the counter-punching Asa Tribe - the only man to make it into double figures - for 26 to make it 56 for seven.

In the event they managed to see out their full allocation with McCarthy's return of three for seven the most impressive contribution with the ball, but although Ward bowled Balbirnie for 25, Ireland got home at a canter.

MATCH SUMMARY 

Jersey v Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Goldenacre Sports Ground, Edinburgh, Scotland, 24 July 2023 

Jersey 78-9 (20 overs; A Tribe 26, Z Tribe 8; B McCarthy 3-7) 

Ireland 80-1 (10.2 overs; P Stirling 35*, A Balbirnie 25; B Ward 1-23) 

Ireland won by 9 wickets

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Travel to Perth - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Ireland's World Cup decider vs Canada and Dublin Kerry All-Ireland Final: your sport on TV this week
Jonas Vingegaard targets further Tour de France success after title defence Jonas Vingegaard targets further Tour de France success after title defence
Jonas Vingegaard claims second Tour de France as Jordi Meeus wins final stage Jonas Vingegaard claims second Tour de France as Jordi Meeus wins final stage
<p>RECORD-BREAKER: Allianz Ireland ambassador and Irish record holder, Rhasidat Adeleke. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

Rhasidat Adeleke feels she now belongs amongst the world's best

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd