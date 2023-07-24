Ireland ease past Jersey in T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Paul Stirling eased Ireland back to the top of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier table after they cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Jersey.

Hours after rivals Scotland had trounced Italy by 155 runs to maintain their 100 per cent record in the tournament, skipper Stirling, who finished on 35 not out, secured the win which overhauled them with a six over midwicket after a superb bowling display had limited the Channel Islanders to 78 for nine.