Rhasidat Adeleke feels she now belongs amongst the world's best

She’d only touched down at Dublin Airport when she realised things were different. A lot has changed in Rhasidat Adeleke’s life since she was last in Ireland at Christmas, the reminder coming in the form of multiple selfie requests from strangers when she arrived back last weekend.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I feel like I’m famous or something,’” she laughs, perhaps still not aware of how fast the country has been catching up on her achievements. But this is the new normal for the 20-year-old Dubliner, who conquered the US collegiate scene last month before taking her talents to the Diamond League, finishing fourth over 400m in Monaco last Friday, clocking 49.99.

“It could have been better, but it wasn’t terrible,” she says. “I wasn’t too upset with the performance. We were training through these meets trying to prepare for World Championships so that’s the main goal – to be at my best for that.”

It’s 28 years since an Irish athlete won a World Championship medal on the track – Sonia O’Sullivan’s 5,000m gold in Gothenburg – but Adeleke, alongside Ciara Mageean, goes to Budapest next month with solid claims of ending that drought.

The time she ran to win the NCAA title ranks her fourth in the world, and in that 400m final she handed chief rival Britton Wilson – who’s ranked third – a convincing defeat. It was on her university’s home track in Austin, the best performance of Adeleke’s career delivered under nauseating pressure for an athlete of any age – never mind one not yet old enough to buy a drink in Texas.

“It’s crazy because that was the most relaxed I’ve ever been for a race,” she says. “I was so internally confident in my training.” She reminded herself beforehand that as much as it mattered, it also didn’t matter that much at all. “If I go out here and don’t win, God forbid, nobody is going to care in three days,” she says now. “I feel that alleviated a lot of the pressure.”

The plan was to go pro regardless of the result, but her victory in a championship record meant brands were beating down her door with contract offers. Adeleke chose Nike, negotiating with them directly, and she has yet to choose her agent – a decision she doesn’t want to rush.

“I’m very based on connecting with people, how our relationship is, so I might pick an agent that takes more percentage over someone who takes less if I feel like they are a better person. At the end of the day, they all want an athlete because they can probably make money off them, that’s how the world works, it’s all business. But it’s trying to find an agent who has my best interest at heart, who will be there for me.”

Adeleke will race the 200m at the Nationals on Saturday, her last race before the World Championships, which begin on 19 August. She will return to Texas next week, where she’s taking summer classes for her degree in corporate communications. Little will change in her setup next year, with Adeleke remaining based in Texas as a pro, training with her college teammates under coach Edrick Floreal, graduating a few months before the Paris Olympics. She could have signed an NIL (name, image and likeness) deal that would have allowed her to earn good money while competing in the NCAA, but the ability to give Paris her full focus is what swayed her decision.

“It’d be best if I was on my own schedule and didn’t have to do all the collegiate competitions. That was the main deciding factor.”

Floreal didn’t offer advice when Adeleke asked him ahead of the decision, not wanting to influence her, but when it was made he told her it was the right one. The move to the pro scene has brought inevitable changes, with Adeleke taking better care of her sleep and hydration – two areas she says can still improve. She missed a month of training in the winter due to a knee injury she picked up playing basketball with friends, a hobby that will be cut out on the path to Paris.

Being in Monaco last week, among the world’s best, Adeleke realised how much has changed since she first rubbed shoulders with them last summer, when she made her World Championships debut in Oregon at the age of 19. Back then, few knew who she was. This time, a flood of congrats came her way from established stars who’d seen her NCAA victory.

“Now when I go to a big meet with a lot of professionals, I feel I'm on their level, whereas before I felt below them, that I should pay them respect. I still definitely pay them respect, but I feel like we're on more of an equal playing field.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone remains the woman to beat over 400m in Budapest, having won the US title in a world lead of 48.74, but Adeleke knows championships always take on a life of their own.

“At the end of the day, we’ve seen so many times where there have been upsets or whatever, people have underperformed or performed really well at the major stages. That’s always a possibility.”

Possibility – a word that sums up where she is. People know Adeleke’s name now, her face. But as she puts it: “I just want to be the same person I’ve been throughout the years.”

That’s what has brought her this far. That’s what could carry her so much further.

