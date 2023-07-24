Ireland's World Cup decider vs Canada and Dublin Kerry All-Ireland Final: your sport on TV this week

Tough to select just one event this week so we'll go with two. Don't miss Ireland's crucial clash against Canada in the Women's World Cup on Wednesday afternoon and also don't miss Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland football final on Sunday. Both huge matches for different reasons.
The Premier League is edging closer to a return and the intensity of the pre-season friendlies are starting to increase. On Thursday there promises to be an interesting game between Chelsea and Newcastle United but because it's on in America it will also be on in the early hours so set the sky box to record it.
For anyone that has Prime Video, the film 'Air' is now available to be streamed and it is well worth a watch. A stellar cast including Ben Affleck and Matt Damon chronicle how Nike won the battle to sign Michael Jordan and the impact it had on the industry. If you don't have Prime Video it's still almost worth signing up to see it.
Women’s World Cup, Brazil v Panama, RTÉ 2 & UTV.
TG4 Eurosport 1, Stage 2 Women’s Tour de France.
2nd Test, D5 West Indies v India, TNT Sports 1.
Weekend GAA action, TG4.
Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.
Women’s World Cup, Colombia v South Korea, BBC 1.
Women’s World Cup, New Zealand v Philippines, UTV.
Women’s World Cup, Switzerland v Norway, RTÉ 2 & UTV.
TG4 Eurosport 1, Stage 3 Women’s Tour de France.
Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.
Women’s World Cup, Japan v Costa Rica, UTV.
Women’s World Cup, Spain v Zambia, RTÉ 2 and UTV.
Women’s World Cup, Canada v Republic of Ireland, RTÉ 2 and UTV.
TG4; Eurosport 1, Stage 4 Women’s Tour de France.
Men’s EuroBasketball Qualifier Ireland v Luxembourg, TG4.
Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.
Brentford v Brighton, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports Premier League.
Fulham v Aston Villa, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports Showcase.
Chelsea v Newcastle Utd, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports Premier League.
Women’s World Cup, USA v Netherlands, BBC 1.
Women’s World Cup, Portugal v Vietnam, RTÉ 2 and UTV.
5th Test, D1 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.
France LPGA: Evian Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
Women’s World Cup, Australia v Nigeria, RTÉ 2 and UTV.
Senior Open Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
1st ODI West Indies v India, TNT Sports 1.
, TG4; Eurosport 1, Stage 5 Women’s Tour de France.
3M Open, Sky Sports Golf
Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.
Women’s World Cup, Argentina v South Africa, UTV.
Women’s World Cup, England v Denmark, RTÉ 2 and UTV.
Women’s World Cup, China v Haiti, RTÉ 2 and UTV.
LPGA Evian Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
5th Test, D2 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.
Practice & Qualifying Belgian Grand Prix, Sky Sports Formula One.
Senior Open Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
TG4; Eurosport 1, Stage 6 Women’s Tour de France.
3M Open, Sky Sports Golf.
Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.
Brighton v Newcastle Utd, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports Premier League.
Women’s World Cup, Sweden v Italy, RTÉ and UTV.
5th Test, D3 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.
LPGA Evian Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
Women’s World Cup, France v Brazil, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1.
Panama v Jamaica, Women’s World Cup, RTÉ 2 and ITV 4.
Ascot, UTV and Virgin Media One.
TG4; Eurosport 1, Stage 7 Women’s Tour de France.
Celtic v Wolverhampton, Pre-season friendly, Premier Sports 1.
2nd ODI West Indies v India, TNT Sports 2.
San Sebastián Classic Cycling, Eurosport 2.
Men’s Eurobasket Qualifier Ireland v Croatia, TG4.
Scotland v Italy, Rugby World Cup Warm Up, Premier Sports 2.
Senior Open Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
Kerry v Mayo; Cork v Dublin, Women’s Senior Football Semi-finals, TG4.
3M Open, Sky Sports Golf.
Telford Liam Davies v Jason Cunningham, TNT Sports 1.
Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.
Football Final Up for the Match, RTÉ 1.
Dustin Poirier v Justin Gaethje, UFC, TNT Sports 1.
Women’s World Cup, South Korea v Morocco, BBC 2.
Women’s World Cup, Switzerland v New Zealand, BBC 2.
5th Test, D4 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.
Women’s World Cup, Germany v Colombia, RTÉ and UTV.
LPGA Evian Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
Hickstead (King George V Gold Cup) Equstrian, Sky Sports Mix.
TG4; Eurosport 1, Final Stage Women’s Tour de France.
All-Ireland football final, Kerry v Dublin, RTÉ 2 and BBC 2.
Senior Open Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
Aston Villa v Brentford; Chelsea v Fulham, Pre-season friendlies, Sky Sports Premier League.
Santry National Championships, Athletics, RTÉ 2.
3M Open, Sky Sports Golf.
Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.
The Sunday Game RTÉ 2.