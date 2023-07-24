Ireland's World Cup decider vs Canada and Dublin Kerry All-Ireland Final: your sport on TV this week

Don't miss: Tough to select just one event this week so we'll go with two. Don't miss Ireland's crucial clash against Canada in the Women's World Cup on Wednesday afternoon and also don't miss Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland football final on Sunday. Both huge matches for different reasons.

Set the Sky Box: The Premier League is edging closer to a return and the intensity of the pre-season friendlies are starting to increase. On Thursday there promises to be an interesting game between Chelsea and Newcastle United but because it's on in America it will also be on in the early hours so set the sky box to record it.