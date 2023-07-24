Ireland's World Cup decider vs Canada and Dublin Kerry All-Ireland Final: your sport on TV this week

There are plenty of other big World Cup games on this week while the Premier League season edges closer to a return with more significant friendlies taking place.
WARM WELCOME: Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland at Perth Airport. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 13:30
Andrew Horgan

Don't miss: Tough to select just one event this week so we'll go with two. Don't miss Ireland's crucial clash against Canada in the Women's World Cup on Wednesday afternoon and also don't miss Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland football final on Sunday. Both huge matches for different reasons.

Set the Sky Box: The Premier League is edging closer to a return and the intensity of the pre-season friendlies are starting to increase. On Thursday there promises to be an interesting game between Chelsea and Newcastle United but because it's on in America it will also be on in the early hours so set the sky box to record it.

Streaming Pick: For anyone that has Prime Video, the film 'Air' is now available to be streamed and it is well worth a watch. A stellar cast including Ben Affleck and Matt Damon chronicle how Nike won the battle to sign Michael Jordan and the impact it had on the industry. If you don't have Prime Video it's still almost worth signing up to see it.

Anthony Daly: 'Greatness' is bandied about but Limerick produced it again when it mattered

MONDAY (July 24th)

Noon Women’s World Cup, Brazil v Panama, RTÉ 2 & UTV.

2.20pm-4.55pm TG4 2pm-5pm Eurosport 1, Stage 2 Women’s Tour de France.

2.30pm 2nd Test, D5 West Indies v India, TNT Sports 1.

8pm Weekend GAA action, TG4.

8pm Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.

TUESDAY (July 25th)

3am Women’s World Cup, Colombia v South Korea, BBC 1.

6.30am Women’s World Cup, New Zealand v Philippines, UTV.

9am Women’s World Cup, Switzerland v Norway, RTÉ 2 & UTV.

2.20pm-4.55pm TG4 2pm-5pm Eurosport 1, Stage 3 Women’s Tour de France.

8pm Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.

COYGIG: Marissa Sheva and Katie McCabe during a Republic of Ireland training session at Dorrien Gardens in Perth. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
COYGIG: Marissa Sheva and Katie McCabe during a Republic of Ireland training session at Dorrien Gardens in Perth. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

WEDNESDAY (July 26th)

6am Women’s World Cup, Japan v Costa Rica, UTV.

8.30am Women’s World Cup, Spain v Zambia, RTÉ 2 and UTV.

1pm Women’s World Cup, Canada v Republic of Ireland, RTÉ 2 and UTV.

2.20pm-4.55pm, TG4; 2pm-5pm Eurosport 1, Stage 4 Women’s Tour de France.

7.15pm-9.30pm Men’s EuroBasketball Qualifier Ireland v Luxembourg, TG4.

8pm Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.

10.30pm Brentford v Brighton, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports Premier League.

Midnight Fulham v Aston Villa, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports Showcase.

THURSDAY (July 27th)

1.15am Chelsea v Newcastle Utd, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports Premier League.

2am Women’s World Cup, USA v Netherlands, BBC 1.

8.30am Women’s World Cup, Portugal v Vietnam, RTÉ 2 and UTV.

10am 5th Test, D1 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.

10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, France LPGA: Evian Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

11am Women’s World Cup, Australia v Nigeria, RTÉ 2 and UTV.

1pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-7pm Senior Open Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

2pm 1st ODI West Indies v India, TNT Sports 1.

2.20pm-4.55pm, TG4; 2pm-5pm Eurosport 1, Stage 5 Women’s Tour de France.

7pm 3M Open, Sky Sports Golf

8pm Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.

Al Hilal aim to lure Kylian Mbappe to Saudi Arabia with world-record €300m bid

FRIDAY (July 28th)

1am Women’s World Cup, Argentina v South Africa, UTV.

9.30am Women’s World Cup, England v Denmark, RTÉ 2 and UTV.

Noon Women’s World Cup, China v Haiti, RTÉ 2 and UTV.

10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm LPGA Evian Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

10.15am 5th Test, D2 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.

Noon Practice & Qualifying Belgian Grand Prix, Sky Sports Formula One.

1pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-7pm Senior Open Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

2.20pm-4.55pm TG4; 2pm-5pm Eurosport 1, Stage 6 Women’s Tour de France.

7pm 3M Open, Sky Sports Golf.

8.30pm Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.

SATURDAY (July 29th)

0.30am Brighton v Newcastle Utd, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports Premier League.

8.30am Women’s World Cup, Sweden v Italy, RTÉ and UTV.

10.15am 5th Test, D3 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.

10.30am LPGA Evian Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

11am Women’s World Cup, France v Brazil, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1.

1.30pm Panama v Jamaica, Women’s World Cup, RTÉ 2 and ITV 4.

1.30pm Ascot, UTV and Virgin Media One.

1.45pm-2.15pm TG4; 4pm-6.45pm Eurosport 1, Stage 7 Women’s Tour de France.

2pm Celtic v Wolverhampton, Pre-season friendly, Premier Sports 1.

2pm 2nd ODI West Indies v India, TNT Sports 2.

2pm San Sebastián Classic Cycling, Eurosport 2.

2.15pm Men’s Eurobasket Qualifier Ireland v Croatia, TG4.

3.15pm Scotland v Italy, Rugby World Cup Warm Up, Premier Sports 2.

4pm Senior Open Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

5pm Kerry v Mayo; 7.30pm Cork v Dublin, Women’s Senior Football Semi-finals, TG4.

7.30pm 3M Open, Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm Telford Liam Davies v Jason Cunningham, TNT Sports 1.

8.30pm Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.

9.30pm Football Final Up for the Match, RTÉ 1.

The Sam Maguire Cup and Dublin and Kerry crests ahead of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
The Sam Maguire Cup and Dublin and Kerry crests ahead of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SUNDAY (July 30th)

3am Dustin Poirier v Justin Gaethje, UFC, TNT Sports 1.

5.30am Women’s World Cup, South Korea v Morocco, BBC 2.

8am Women’s World Cup, Switzerland v New Zealand, BBC 2.

10.15am 5th Test, D4 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.

10.30am Women’s World Cup, Germany v Colombia, RTÉ and UTV.

10.30am LPGA Evian Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

2pm Hickstead (King George V Gold Cup) Equstrian, Sky Sports Mix.

2.20pm-5.10pm TG4; 2pm-5pm Eurosport 1, Final Stage Women’s Tour de France.

3.30pm All-Ireland football final, Kerry v Dublin, RTÉ 2 and BBC 2.

4pm Senior Open Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

5pm Aston Villa v Brentford; 7.45pm Chelsea v Fulham, Pre-season friendlies, Sky Sports Premier League.

6pm Santry National Championships, Athletics, RTÉ 2.

7pm 3M Open, Sky Sports Golf.

8.30pm Women’s WC highlights, RTÉ 2.

9.30pm The Sunday Game RTÉ 2.

