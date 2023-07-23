Coscoran runs second fastest time by an Irishman 

Fourteenth place had never been so fast, not in a 1500m, but that was the fate awaiting Andrew Coscoran at the Diamond League in London. Coming off his huge Irish 1500m record of 3:30.42 in Poland a week earlier, this was always going to prove a difficult second album. But despite the lingering fatigue of that breakthrough performance, the Balbriggan man turned in a solid showing on Sunday, clocking the second fastest time ever by an Irishman in what was a race of astonishing depth, won by USA’s Yared Nuguse in 3:30.44.

His training partner Michelle Finn was in action in the 3000m steeplechase, the two-time Olympian 10th in a season’s best of 9:34.76. That was a B-standard for next month’s World Championships, but Finn remains outside the qualification quota on world rankings. She will need to win next week’s national title in a time in the low-9:40s to earn a spot.