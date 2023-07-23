Jonas Vingegaard claims second Tour de France as Jordi Meeus wins final stage

Belgium’s Jordi Meeus, of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, won the final stage of the 2023 Tour de France, outsprinting his compatriot Jasper Philipsen on the cobbled finish on the Champs-Élysées.

As Meeus celebrated, Jonas Vingegaard crossed the finish line with his teammates, arms raised in celebration, as he won his second consecutive Tour. The Danish rider’s overall victory was emphatic and, unlike last summer, he now plans to race in August’s Vuelta a España as his Jumbo-Visma team, winners this year of the Giro d’Italia through Primoz Roglic, bid to complete a Grand Tour grand slam. Tadej Pogacar, runner-up in the Tour, is also planning to compete in Spain.