Jonas Vingegaard claims second Tour de France as Jordi Meeus wins final stage

Belgium’s Jordi Meeus won the final stage of the 2023 Tour de France, outsprinting his compatriot Jasper Philipsen on the cobbled finish on the Champs-Élysées
BACK TO BACK: Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, lifts his bicycle after the final stage of the Tour de France. Pic: AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 19:22
Jeremy Whittle

Belgium’s Jordi Meeus, of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, won the final stage of the 2023 Tour de France, outsprinting his compatriot Jasper Philipsen on the cobbled finish on the Champs-Élysées.

As Meeus celebrated, Jonas Vingegaard crossed the finish line with his teammates, arms raised in celebration, as he won his second consecutive Tour. The Danish rider’s overall victory was emphatic and, unlike last summer, he now plans to race in August’s Vuelta a España as his Jumbo-Visma team, winners this year of the Giro d’Italia through Primoz Roglic, bid to complete a Grand Tour grand slam. Tadej Pogacar, runner-up in the Tour, is also planning to compete in Spain.

Not for the first time, Pogacar attempted to steal a march on his rival, attacking alone on the entry to the climactic circuits on the Champs-Élysées. The Slovenian’s surprise move had no prospect of reducing the seven-and-a half-minute gap between the pair, but did enough to draw other riders out of the peloton. Although he was quickly caught up, Pogacar’s move initiated a further spate of tentative attacks, but there was nothing that could prevent the usual sprint finish.

Meanwhile, Mark Cavendish, who has yet to decide whether to postpone his retirement, is expected to meet his Astana Qazaqstan team manager Alexander Vinokourov, as the Tour ends. “I hope we can talk calmly face to face,” Vinokourov told Cycling News.

Guardian

