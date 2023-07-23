Teenage kicks: Ireland's next generation of athletic talents strut their stuff in Tullamore

The 123.ie National Juvenile Track and Field Championships came to a thrilling conclusion in Tullamore on Sunday with one of the highlights being Westport's Freya Renton nkocking over nine seconds off the previous championship record to take gold in the Girls U14 race. The young Mayo woman finished strongly to cross the line in 4.29.07. It was a family affair for the Renton’s as twin sister Holly took bronze. Aisling Kelly (Ennis Track) separated the pair.

Emily Bolton (Donore Harriers) made it a trio of victories over the three days of these championships adding the Girls U16 1500m title today to the 800m and 3000m golds she had previously.

Caolan McFadden (Cranford) won his tenth consecutive national title between Cross Country, Indoors and Outdoors. The Donegal man clocked a time of 4.05.11.

There were fantastic scenes at the finish line as David Williams (St. Senan’s) controlled the Boys U19 1500m. Watched on by mother, coach and photographer Perri, the pair embraced following his victory. Kirsti Foster (Willowfield Harriers) was an impressive winner of the Girls U19 race in 4.37.95.

In the 200m races there was a thrilling finish in the Boys U15 final as Kelvin Kalu (Abbey Forthill) edged out Christopher Diasonama (Nenagh Olympic) by 0.01s to take gold.

Destiny Lawal (Doneen) added to her 100m title from Saturday to take the U15 Girls title on Sunday. Jack O’Connor (OMG) broke 23 seconds to take the Boys U16 title, while Molly Daly (Kilkenny City Harriers) took the girls race in the same age group.

Maria Zakharenko (Kilcoole) backed up the 400m title she had won on Saturday, with Girls U17 200m victory on Sunday. Fatima Amusa (Leevale) also took double victory over the weekend, with her Girls U18 title in the 200m adding to the 100m one she had claimed less than twenty-four hours earlier.

Toby Thompson (Ballymena and Antrim) was a clear winner of the U18 Boys 200m.

Brendan O’Leary (Lios Tuathail) and Shane Mulligan (Shercock) were separated by less than one hundredth of a second in the U19 Boys final, with the Kerry man claiming gold. The U19 Girls race was just as tight with Aobh Forde (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.) taking victory by eight thousandths of a second from Hannah Murray (Finn Valley).

Donegal brothers Ethan and Fintan Dewhirst (Tir Chonaill) both made the top of the podium in their respective age groups in the long hurdles. Ethan won the U17 Boys 300m Hurdles race in 38.58, while older brother Fintan, who won a silver medal at the European U18 Championships last summer, was victorious in the Boys U19 400m Hurdles clocking 54.65.

Victoria Amiadamen (Doneen) broke sixty seconds in the 400m Hurdles for the first time last week and continued her excellent form to knock over half a second off Jessie Barr’s Girls U19 championship record set in 2007. Amiadamen’s winning time was 61.03.

Evan Hallinan (Craughwell) took victory in the Boys U19 Long Jump, leaping out to 6.37m. Leagh Moloney (Doneen A.C.) recorded a season’s best to win the Girls U18 competition.

Joshua Fitzgerald (Leevale) showed his quality to take the Boys U19 Pole Vault with a best clearance of 4.20m, while Jamie Hyland (St. Laurence O’Toole A.C.) whose father and grandfather excelled in the event cleared 3.80m to win the Boys U16 competition.

Aaron O’Connor (Limerick) took a narrow victory in the Boys U19 Triple Jump. Abbie Doyle (Bree A.C.) won the Girls U18 contest in the event.

Briana Onoh (Leevale) came out on top in the Girls U18 Shot Put, while Corey Scanlan (Finisk Valley) was an impressive winner of both the Boys U18 Shot Put and Hammer Throw. Eadaoin Towey (Fanahan McSweeney) won the Girls U18 Hammer Throw.

Leevale A.C. took double gold in the U17 Javelin competitions. Katie Kingston won the girls event, while Adam O’Donovan won the boys title.

Siun Quinn (Brother Pearse A.C.) cleared 1.70m to win the Girls U17 High Jump, while decathlete Eoin O’Callaghan (Bandon A.C.) won the Boys U17 competition as well as the Discus. Ryan Onoh (Leevale A.C.) unleashed a celebration inspired by soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo to win the U16 Boys event, clearing 1.87m.