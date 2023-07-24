Creighton heads into title decider in Greece top of the championship standings

Even though Moira’s William Creighton (Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo) bowed out of contention for victory in the WRC Junior category of Rally Estonia, he returned under Super Rally rules and garnered valuable points by winning several stages during the final two legs.
He made a great start and midway through Friday’s leg had built a 17.1s lead over Gregoire Munster, however, he fell victim to one of the ruts on SS5, his car partially ending up in a ditch with the impact breaking the steering arm, he played no further part in the day’s action. But he returned under Super Rally on Saturday’s leg gaining six championship points as he powered his way to victory in six of the day’s nine stages, narrowly missing out on a few more. He remained eighth in the category, a place behind Eamonn Kelly, who slid into a ditch on the opening stage of the rally. Yesterday, he won three of the four stages including the Power Stage and will head to the title decider in Greece in September at the top of the championship standings.
Meanwhile, with his third consecutive victory in Rally Estonia Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota Yaris Rally1 Hybrid) has increased his lead in the World Rally Championship. The flying Finn finished the four day gravel event with a 52.7s winning margin over Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid) to move 55 points clear in the title race. Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi was 6.8s behind to complete the podium. It was the first time since the sport moved to the Hybrid era that all eight cars finished without using Super Rally rules.
Carryduff’s Jonny Greer (Citroen C3 Rally2) clinched his third Northern Ireland Rally Championship title courtesy of fourth place (second championship registered competitor) on the Carryduff Forklifts Down Rally on Saturday. The event, the final around of the series was won by Cathan McCourt (Ford Fiesta Rally2), who led from start to finish. The Dromore driver, who wasn’t registered for the NI series, used a larger restrictor and was best on six of the day’s eight stages. English driver Callum Black (Ford Fiesta Rally2) led the challenge to McCourt and was some 16s behind when he put his car off the road on SS4 with championship registered Desi Henry (Citroen C3 Rally2) slotting into second - 14.6s behind. However, McCourt powered on and finished 46.3s ahead of the Portglenone driver. Although his VW Polo GTi R5 misfired during the day Tyrone’s Jason Mitchell (VW Polo GTi R5) took a late third place - over a minute further behind. Fourth for Greer was enough to deliver a third consecutive title even though he had a difficult final stage.
Killarney duo Rob Duggan/Mikie Galvin (Ford Escort) took a start to finish victory in the Midleton based GK Quick Fit Tyres/Scariff Plant Hire Imokilly Rally. They finished 17.3s ahead of the similar car of Kilkenny’s Eddie Doherty and his Limerick co-driver Tom Murphy with Killarney’s Conor Murphy/Sean Collins (Escort) 9.7s further behind in third.
Donegal’s Stuart Darcy (Proton Satria) was only 3.3s behind after the second stage but was forced out with clutch troubles. By SS4 Armagh’s Jason Black (Toyota Starlet) was Duggan’s closest rival but he spun and stalled near the end of SS5 and lost over a minute as Doherty, who was suffering with a stomach upset regained second. Duggan had late drama when he slid on gravel and nudged a gate and had to reverse to get back on stage but he had enough of a cushion to take the spoils. The Mk. 2 Escorts of Frank Kelly, Chris O’Callaghan and Daragh O’Riordan (Ford Fiesta) completed the top six.
: 1. K. Rovanpera/J. Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) 2h. 36m. 3.1s; 2. T. Neuville/M. Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid)+52.7s; 3. E. Lappi/J. Ferm (Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid)+59.5s; 4. E. Evans/S. Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1))+1m. 6.8s; 5. T. Suninen/M. Markkula (Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid)+2m. 21.1s; 6. P. Loubet/N. Gilsoul (Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid)+3m. 9.9s; 7. T. Katsuta/A. Johnston (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+3m. 10.2s;
8. O. Tanak/M. Jarveoja (Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid)+6m. 25.6s.
1. K Rovanpera 170pts; 2. E Evans 115pts; 3. T Neuville 112pts; 4. O. Tanak 104pts; 5. S. Ogier 98pts; 6. E. Lappi 87pts.
: 1. Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team 331pts; 2. Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team 274pts; 3. M-Sport Ford World Rally Team 195pts.
: 1. C. McCourt/B. Hoy (Ford Fiesta Rally2) 52m. 34.4s; 2. D. Henry/P. Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2)+46.3s; 3. J. Mitchell/P. McCrudden (VW Polo GTi R5)+1m. 47.1s; 4. J. Greer/N. Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2)+1m. 51.8s; 5. E. Thorburn/K. Beaton (VW Polo GTi R5)+1m. 53.9s; 6. J. McGonigle/C. Geaney (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 57.5s; 7. J. Dickson/M. Brady (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+2m. 58.7s; 8. S. Wood/R. Fagg (Citroen C3 Rally2)+ 3m. 19.3s; 9. N. Roskell/A. Roughead (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+3m. 19.4s; 10. A. Carmichael/C. Williams (Hyundai i20 R5)+3m. 29.6s.
: 1. R. Duggan/M. Galvin (Ford Escort) 48m. 49.2s; 2. E. Doherty/T. Murphy (Ford Escort)+17.3s; 2. C. Murphy/S. Collins (Ford Escort)+26.8s; 4. F. Kelly/L. Kelly (Ford Escort)+44.8s; 5. J. Pringle/P. O’Callaghan (Ford Escort)+1m. 00.4s; 6. D. O'Riordan/S. McCarthy (Ford Fiesta)+1m. 40.1s; 7. J. Black/K. Egan (Toyota Starlet)+1m. 41.0s; 8. J. McSweeney/J. Kingston (Ford Escort)+2m. 52.7s; 9. C. Byrne/S. Quin (Ford Escort)+3m. 14.4s; 10. A. Browne/M. O'Leary (Honda Civic)+3m. 15.6s.