Creighton heads into title decider in Greece top of the championship standings

Even though Moira’s William Creighton (Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo) bowed out of contention for victory in the WRC Junior category of Rally Estonia, he returned under Super Rally rules and garnered valuable points by winning several stages during the final two legs.

He made a great start and midway through Friday’s leg had built a 17.1s lead over Gregoire Munster, however, he fell victim to one of the ruts on SS5, his car partially ending up in a ditch with the impact breaking the steering arm, he played no further part in the day’s action. But he returned under Super Rally on Saturday’s leg gaining six championship points as he powered his way to victory in six of the day’s nine stages, narrowly missing out on a few more. He remained eighth in the category, a place behind Eamonn Kelly, who slid into a ditch on the opening stage of the rally. Yesterday, he won three of the four stages including the Power Stage and will head to the title decider in Greece in September at the top of the championship standings.