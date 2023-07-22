Tadej Pogacar wins final mountain stage of Tour de France 

Tadej Pogacar won the final mountain stage of the 2023 Tour de France to Le Markstein, as Jonas Vingegaard sealed back-to-back wins in the French race. With only Sunday’s processional stage to central Paris still to come, the Dane will, barring accidents, wear the final yellow jersey on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday.

Pogacar, whose overall challenge collapsed midweek in the Alps, had been determined to end the Tour on a positive note. Despite his final stage win, he was still beaten overall by 7:29 by Vingegaard, with his UAE Team Emirates, teammate, Adam Yates, finishing third overall at 10min 56sec behind the Jumbo-Visma rider.