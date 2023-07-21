Ireland ease to nine-wicket T20 win over Denmark

Ireland need a top-two finish in the seven-nation tournament to qualify for the World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year
Ireland ease to nine-wicket T20 win over Denmark

SWEEP: Ireland’s Paul Stirling on his way to a fine 55 not out during the match as Ireland take on Denmark in the ICC World Cup Qualifier Europe at the Grange, Edinburgh. Pic: Cricket Scotland/Ian Jacobs

Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 16:49
Cian Locke

Ireland claimed their second T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier victory with a nine-wicket win over Denmark in Edinburgh.

Mark Adair (3-22) and Barry McCarthy (3-16) were both excellent with the ball before Ireland eased past Denmark's 122-run total and continued their form from Thursday's victory over Italy.

Denmark batted first with Oliver Hald (21) and Nicolaj Laegsgaard (20) showing minor resistance against the Irish attack as they finished on 122 for nine at the end of the 20 overs.

Ireland responded strongly through half-centuries from Andrew Balbirnie (53) and Paul Stirling (55 not out), who recorded 16 boundaries between them as Denmark's attack struggled to disrupt the pair's rhythm.

Balbirnie was dismissed by Jonas Henriksen and was replaced by Lorcan Tucker (12no) as Ireland coasted to victory with 33 balls remaining.

Ireland, who need a top-two finish in the seven-nation tournament to qualify for the World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year, continue their campaign against Austria on Sunday.

MATCH SUMMARY 

Denmark v Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, Scotland, 21 July 2023 

Denmark 122-9 (20 overs; O Hald 21, N Laegsgaard 20; B McCarthy 3-16) 

Ireland 123-1 (14.3 overs; P Stirling 55*, A Balbirnie 53; J Henricksen 1-28)

Ireland won by 9 wickets

More in this section

Athletics - Day 6 - European Championships Munich 2022 Adeleke looks to shine bright on Diamond debut in Monaco
Tadej Pogacar concedes Tour de France as Felix Gall pips Simon Yates on stage 17 Tadej Pogacar concedes Tour de France as Felix Gall pips Simon Yates on stage 17
Mark Keenan 30/6/2022 Off-target Ireland ship heavy loss in Croatia
<p>GREAT DANE: Denmark's Kasper Asgreen crosses the finish line to win the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 185 kilometers (115 miles) with start in Moutiers and finish in Bourg-en-Bresse, France, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)</p>

Asgreen sprints to thrilling stage 18 win as Vingegaard retains solid lead

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd