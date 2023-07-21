Ireland ease to nine-wicket T20 win over Denmark

Ireland claimed their second T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier victory with a nine-wicket win over Denmark in Edinburgh.

Mark Adair (3-22) and Barry McCarthy (3-16) were both excellent with the ball before Ireland eased past Denmark's 122-run total and continued their form from Thursday's victory over Italy.

Denmark batted first with Oliver Hald (21) and Nicolaj Laegsgaard (20) showing minor resistance against the Irish attack as they finished on 122 for nine at the end of the 20 overs.

Ireland responded strongly through half-centuries from Andrew Balbirnie (53) and Paul Stirling (55 not out), who recorded 16 boundaries between them as Denmark's attack struggled to disrupt the pair's rhythm.

Balbirnie was dismissed by Jonas Henriksen and was replaced by Lorcan Tucker (12no) as Ireland coasted to victory with 33 balls remaining.

Ireland, who need a top-two finish in the seven-nation tournament to qualify for the World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year, continue their campaign against Austria on Sunday.

MATCH SUMMARY

Denmark v Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, Scotland, 21 July 2023

Denmark 122-9 (20 overs; O Hald 21, N Laegsgaard 20; B McCarthy 3-16)

Ireland 123-1 (14.3 overs; P Stirling 55*, A Balbirnie 53; J Henricksen 1-28)

Ireland won by 9 wickets