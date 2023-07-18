Rhasidat Adeleke finishes second behind world champion on professional debut

A new era has dawned for Rhasidat Adeleke and, if it continues as it began, then just about anything looks possible. The 20-year-old Dubliner made a flying start to her professional career at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, a Continental Tour Gold meeting, finishing second over 200m in 22.36 (1.0m/s).

Competing in the colours of Nike, with whom she recently signed a professional contract, Adeleke ran an impressive bend in lane seven and used her formidable 400m ability to come home strong. Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson led the field home in 22.02, with Adeleke just outside her Irish record of 22.34 in second, her time qualifying her for next year’s Olympics.