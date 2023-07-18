Rhasidat Adeleke finishes second behind world champion on professional debut

A new era has dawned for Rhasidat Adeleke and, if it continues as it began, then just about anything looks possible. The 20-year-old Dubliner made a flying start to her professional career at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, a Continental Tour Gold meeting, finishing second over 200m in 22.36 (1.0m/s).
Competing in the colours of Nike, with whom she recently signed a professional contract, Adeleke ran an impressive bend in lane seven and used her formidable 400m ability to come home strong. Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson led the field home in 22.02, with Adeleke just outside her Irish record of 22.34 in second, her time qualifying her for next year’s Olympics.
This was Adeleke’s first race in five and a half weeks – since her 400m victory at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. Adeleke smashed her own Irish record there with 49.20, which puts her fourth in the world this year, and while she had another year of eligibility remaining at the University of Texas, she chose to accept one of the many offers on the table to turn professional. It’s expected she will continue to train in Texas under the guidance of Edrick Floreal, who has steered the Dubliner’s career since she moved stateside at the start of 2021.
Adeleke will be back in Hungary next month for the World Championships in Budapest, which begin on 19 August, and while she is qualified for both the 200m and 400m she will likely focus only on the latter given the 200m heats take place the morning of the 400m final.
The Continental Tour Gold is the second highest level on the professional circuit and, after Tuesday’s sharpener, Adeleke is primed to graduate to the top tier this Friday, making her Diamond League debut over 400m in Monaco.
There, she will face Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the US superstar who holds the 400m hurdles world record but who has decided to focus on the 400m at the World Championships. The Olympic and world champion smashed her PB to clock 48.74 in winning the US title earlier this month, while Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek, who clocked 49.48 last weekend, will also be in opposition. The race takes place at 7:15pm Irish time and can be watched live on BBC Three or on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel.