Armagh's Ethan Rafferty claims Ulster intermediate title

Ethan Rafferty retained his Ulster intermediate title last Sunday at Eglish to set up an All-Ireland final against either Donal O’Riordan or Bryan Wilmot who will meet in next Saturday’s Munster final at Ballygurteen.

Rafferty who has made it a season of ruffling the feathers of the neighbours, did it again by winning the Ulster title in Tyrone against their current top man Shaun Donnelly. Donnelly opened with an incredible bowl to take the first tip by 80m. He consolidated his lead by opening McNally’s next. Rafferty won his first lead with a big fourth one and raised a bowl with his fifth. Donnelly did better in the next three to cut the lead to 30m at the bus shelter.

Rafferty gathered momentum again to lead by 80m after ten past Daly’s. Donnelly cut the lead to just 15m at Hunter’s. Again Rafferty pushed clear only to be reeled in by a big bowl from Donnelly to Reid’s. Donnelly regained the lead with his fourth last and the lead changed hands in each of the next two. Rafferty didn’t get a super last one, but Donnelly’s reply pulled in left and missed it.

Bryan Wilmot was really impressive in his Munster semi-final win over Wayne Callanan at Newcestown. He set the tone and the pace from the off, reaching Mac’s cross in four great bowls. He scorched to the forge cross in 14, where he was two bowls clear. He made full light at the bottom of the hill next to take his lead to three bowls.

O’Riordan led all the way against Wayne Parkes in the other semi-final at the Marsh Road, but this was not as compelling. He raised a bowl of odds after just four shots. Parkes had the lead just under a bowl after three more to the silvery gate. They mixed the good with the indifferent from there to the steps, where O‘Riordan had an even bowl of odds.

Parkes had the lead just under a bowl after the shots around Ballyhilty corner. O’Riordan made the avenue next to restore his bowl of odds. Parkes knocked it with his next shot. It was too late to deny O’Riordan, who did just enough to secure his final place. He will need to be much sharper against Wilmot on Saturday if he is to erase the memory of his defeat to Patrick Flood in last year’s final.

Injury has denied Hannah Sexton her bid to retain her Munster senior women’s title. She had been due to play Geraldine Daly-Curtin in the semi-final last Wednesday at the Marsh Road. It’s a huge personal blow for her as she was a very hot favourite to retain her crown. It takes some of the wind out of the Munster title race too. It would have been a serious test for Daly-Curtin. The Munster final will be on Friday evening at Castletownkenneigh between last year’s Intermediate All-Ireland champion, Denise Murphy, and Daly-Curtin. The winner will play Kelly Mallon in the All-Ireland final at Eglish, county Tyrone next month.

Last year’s Junior B champion, Denis O’Sullivan has advanced to the Munster Junior A final, following his win over Mark Burke at Clondrohid. He was under pressure till he played a big seventh shot, which set him on his way. He was almost two bowls clear at the rock. In next Sunday’s final he will play either Paddy O’Donnell or Patrick Stokes who meet in the other semi-final at Ballincurrig. O’Donnell who won last year’s All-Ireland U18 final surrendered his crown to Tommy O’Sullivan in the opening round of the Munster campaign at Templemartin.

Arthur McDonagh beat Patrick Flood in the last shot of an all-Fermoy Noel Phair Cup final at Shannonvale. Flood raised a bowl with his fourth and held most of that lead in the next three to light at Desmond’s. McDonagh played three huge bowls from there past Kingston’s to win the lead. Flood won the next three, but McDonagh was back in front at the junior line. Flood regained the lead for the last shot. McDonagh shaved the left with his last bowl, but it settled well and gave Flood a virtually impossible tip to beat.

David Hubbard qualified for the Champy Deasy Cup final when he beat Alex O’Donovan at Grange.

Armagh’s Joe Shortt, who contested eight All-Ireland finals, died earlier this week. Another towering figure, Pat Murphy, uncle of three Munster senior bowlers, current champion David Murphy, his brother Aidan and John O’Rourke also passed away.