All-Ireland Hurling Final, Women's World Cup and the British Open: your sport on TV this week

Don't Miss: The ninth Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday and it is the first time the Republic of Ireland take part in the tournament. Australia and New Zealand are hosting the tournament with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four and all games being shown live in Ireland. Ireland's first game is against hosts Australia on Thursday at 11am Irish time. All games are live on RTÈ as well as BBC and UTV.

Set the Sky Box: The All-Ireland Hurling Final takes place on Sunday in a repeat of last year's final between Limerick and Kilkenny. Can Limerick make it four-in-a-row or will Kilkenny be able to dethrone the Treaty? The game is live on Sunday on RTÈ 2 at 3.30pm.