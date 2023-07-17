All-Ireland Hurling Final, Women's World Cup and the British Open: your sport on TV this week

: The ninth Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday and it is the first time the Republic of Ireland take part in the tournament. Australia and New Zealand are hosting the tournament with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four and all games being shown live in Ireland. Ireland's first game is against hosts Australia on Thursday at 11am Irish time. All games are live on RTÈ as well as BBC and UTV.
: The All-Ireland Hurling Final takes place on Sunday in a repeat of last year's final between Limerick and Kilkenny. Can Limerick make it four-in-a-row or will Kilkenny be able to dethrone the Treaty? The game is live on Sunday on RTÈ 2 at 3.30pm.
: Break Point has added new episodes on Netflix. Follow the lives of professional tennis players and get to see the behind the scenes of the top players.
World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action
Weekend Highlights, GAA, TG4
, British Open, Practice Range, Sky Sports Golf
Tour de France, Stage 16, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4
, England v Australia, The Ashes, Sky Sports Cricket
, Struga v Zalgiris Vilnius, Champions League 1st Qualifying, BT Sport 2
, Maccabi Haifa v Hamrun Spartans, Champions League 1st Qualifying, BT Sport 1
, World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action
, British Open, Practice Range, Sky Sports Golf
, England v Australia, The Ashes, Sky Sports Cricket
, Tour de France, Stage 17, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4
, Manchester Utd v Lyon, Club friendly, MUTV
, Valmiera v Olimpija, Champions League 1st Qualifying, BT Sport 1
, Dinamo Tbilisi v FC Astana, Champions League 1st Qualifying, BT Sport 3
, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, LPGA Tour, Sky Sports Mix
, Swift Hesperange v Slovan Bratislava, Champions League 1st Qualifying, BT Sport 1
, World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action
, Croatia v Ireland, Men's Eurobasket pre-qualifier, TG4
, British Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, New Zealand v Norway, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 1 & BBC 1
, England v Australia, 4th Test D2, Sky Sports Cricket
, Australia v Rep of Ireland, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & UTV
, Tour de France, Stage 18, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4
, West Indies v India, 2nd Test D1, BT Sport 1
, Killarney, Racing, TG4
, Women's World Cup highlights, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2
, World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action
, Barracuda Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
Nigeria v Canada, Women's World Cup, RTÈ Player & BBC2
, Philippines v Switzerland, Women's World Cup, UTV
, British Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Spain v Costa Rica, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2
, England v Australia, 4th Test D3, Sky Sports Cricket
, Essendon v Western Bulldogs, AFL, BT Sport 3
, Tour de France, Stage 19, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4
, Hungarian Grand Prix, Practice, Sky Sports F1
, West Indies v India, 2nd Test D2, BT Sports 1
, World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action
, British Open Highlights, DP World Tour, BBC 2
, Women's World Cup highlights, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2
, Barracuda Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
USA v Vietnam, Women's World Cup, RTÈ Player & BBC 1
, Carlton v West Coast Eagles, AFL, BT Sport 3
, Brisbane Lions v Geelong Cats, AFL, BT Sport 1
, Zambia v Japan, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2
, British Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, England v Australia, 4th Test D374, Sky Sports Cricket
, England v Haiti, Women's World Cup RTÈ 2 & UTV
, Port Adelaide v Collingwood, AFL, BT Sport 1
, Hungarian Grand Prix, Practice & Qualifying, Sky Sports F1
, Tour de France, Stage 20, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4
, Denmark v China, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2
, Newbury & Market Rasen, Racing, Virgin Media One & UTV
, The Curragh, Racing, RTÈ 1
, St Helens v Leigh Leopards, Challenge Cup semi-final, League BBC 1
West Indies v India, 2nd Test D3, BT Sport 2
Tipperary v Waterford, All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals, RTÈ 2
, Cork v Galway, All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals, RTÈ 2
, Women's World Cup highlights, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2
, World Matchplay semi-finals, Darts, Sky Sports Action
, Molly McCann v Julija Stoliarenko/Tom Aspinall v Marcin Tybura, UFC, BT Sport 1
, British Open Highlights, DP World Tour, BBC 2
, Up for the Match, GAA, RTÈ 1
, Barracuda Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Chelsea v Brighton, Pre-season friendly, Sky Showcase
, George Kambosos Jr v Maxi Hughes, Boxing, Sky Sports Action
Sweden v South Africa, Women's World Cup, RTÈ Player & BBC 2
Melbourne v Adelaide Crows, AFL, BT Sport 2
, Netherlands v Portugal, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & BBC 1
, England v Australia, 4th Test D5
, France v Jamaica, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & UTV
, Women's Tour de France, Stage 1, Eurosport 1
, British Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Hungarian Grand Prix, Race, Sky Sports F1
, Women's World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action
, IAAF Diamond League, Athletics, BBC 1
, West Indies v India, 2nd Test D4, BT Sport 1
, Tour de France, Stage 20, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4
, Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland SHC Final, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2
, World Matchplay Final, Darts, Sky Sports Action
, British Open Highlights, DP World Tour, BBC 2
, Fulham v Brentford, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports PL
, Women's World Cup highlights, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2
, The Sunday Game, GAA, RTÈ 2
, Barracuda Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Newcastle Utd v Aston Villa, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports PL