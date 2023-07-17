All-Ireland Hurling Final, Women's World Cup and the British Open: your sport on TV this week

The All-Ireland Hurling Final takes place this Sunday between Limerick and Kilkenny, Women's World Cup kicks off with Ireland taking on host Australia in their opening game and the British Open is taking place at Royal Liverpool Golf Course.
Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 12:32
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: The ninth Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday and it is the first time the Republic of Ireland take part in the tournament. Australia and New Zealand are hosting the tournament with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four and all games being shown live in Ireland. Ireland's first game is against hosts Australia on Thursday at 11am Irish time. All games are live on RTÈ as well as BBC and UTV. 

Set the Sky Box: The All-Ireland Hurling Final takes place on Sunday in a repeat of last year's final between Limerick and Kilkenny. Can Limerick make it four-in-a-row or will Kilkenny be able to dethrone the Treaty? The game is live on Sunday on RTÈ 2 at 3.30pm.

Streaming Pick: Break Point has added new episodes on Netflix. Follow the lives of professional tennis players and get to see the behind the scenes of the top players. 

Monday July 17

7pm, World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action

8pm, Weekend Highlights, GAA, TG4

Tuesday July 18

9am, British Open, Practice Range, Sky Sports Golf

11.45am, Tour de France, Stage 16, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4

12.30pm, England v Australia, The Ashes, Sky Sports Cricket

4pm, Struga v Zalgiris Vilnius, Champions League 1st Qualifying, BT Sport 2

6pm, Maccabi Haifa v Hamrun Spartans, Champions League 1st Qualifying, BT Sport 1

7pm, World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action

Wednesday July 19

9am, British Open, Practice Range, Sky Sports Golf

10am, England v Australia, The Ashes, Sky Sports Cricket

11am, Tour de France, Stage 17, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4

2pm, Manchester Utd v Lyon, Club friendly, MUTV

4pm, Valmiera v Olimpija, Champions League 1st Qualifying, BT Sport 1

5pm, Dinamo Tbilisi v FC Astana, Champions League 1st Qualifying, BT Sport 3

6pm, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, LPGA Tour, Sky Sports Mix

7pm, Swift Hesperange v Slovan Bratislava, Champions League 1st Qualifying, BT Sport 1

7pm, World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action

7.15pm, Croatia v Ireland, Men's Eurobasket pre-qualifier, TG4

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP: Republic of Ireland kick of their first ever World Cup Campaign when they play hosts Australia on Thursday. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Thursday July 20

6.30am, British Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

8am, New Zealand v Norway, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 1 & BBC 1

10.15am, England v Australia, 4th Test D2, Sky Sports Cricket

11am, Australia v Rep of Ireland, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & UTV

12pm, Tour de France, Stage 18, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4

2.30pm, West Indies v India, 2nd Test D1, BT Sport 1

5.15pm, Killarney, Racing, TG4

8pm, Women's World Cup highlights, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2

8pm, World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action

10.30pm, Barracuda Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

Friday July 21

3.30am, Nigeria v Canada, Women's World Cup, RTÈ Player & BBC2

6am, Philippines v Switzerland, Women's World Cup, UTV

6.30am, British Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

8.30am, Spain v Costa Rica, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2

10.15am, England v Australia, 4th Test D3, Sky Sports Cricket

10.50am, Essendon v Western Bulldogs, AFL, BT Sport 3

12pm, Tour de France, Stage 19, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4

12pm, Hungarian Grand Prix, Practice, Sky Sports F1

2.30pm, West Indies v India, 2nd Test D2, BT Sports 1

8pm, World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action

8pm, British Open Highlights, DP World Tour, BBC 2

8.30pm, Women's World Cup highlights, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2

10.30pm, Barracuda Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

Saturday July 22

2am, USA v Vietnam, Women's World Cup, RTÈ Player & BBC 1

5.10am, Carlton v West Coast Eagles, AFL, BT Sport 3

7.35am, Brisbane Lions v Geelong Cats, AFL, BT Sport 1

8am, Zambia v Japan, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2

9am, British Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

10.15am, England v Australia, 4th Test D374, Sky Sports Cricket

10.30am, England v Haiti, Women's World Cup RTÈ 2 & UTV

10.40am, Port Adelaide v Collingwood, AFL, BT Sport 1

11.30am, Hungarian Grand Prix, Practice & Qualifying, Sky Sports F1

12pm, Tour de France, Stage 20, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4

1pm, Denmark v China, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2

1.20pm, Newbury & Market Rasen, Racing, Virgin Media One & UTV

1.50pm, The Curragh, Racing, RTÈ 1

2.30pm, St Helens v Leigh Leopards, Challenge Cup semi-final, League BBC 1

2.30pm, West Indies v India, 2nd Test D3, BT Sport 2

3.30pm, Tipperary v Waterford, All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals, RTÈ 2

5.30pm, Cork v Galway, All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals, RTÈ 2

7.20pm, Women's World Cup highlights, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2

8pm, World Matchplay semi-finals, Darts, Sky Sports Action

8pm, Molly McCann v Julija Stoliarenko/Tom Aspinall v Marcin Tybura, UFC, BT Sport 1

8pm, British Open Highlights, DP World Tour, BBC 2

9.45pm, Up for the Match, GAA, RTÈ 1

10pm, Barracuda Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

ALL IRELAND HURLING FINAL: Limerick face Kilkenny in a repeat of last year's All-Ireland SHC Final - can Limerick make it four in a row or will the Kilkenny cause an upset. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Sunday July 23

12am, Chelsea v Brighton, Pre-season friendly, Sky Showcase

1am, George Kambosos Jr v Maxi Hughes, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

6am, Sweden v South Africa, Women's World Cup, RTÈ Player & BBC 2

6.20am, Melbourne v Adelaide Crows, AFL, BT Sport 2

8.30am, Netherlands v Portugal, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & BBC 1

10.15am, England v Australia, 4th Test D5

11am, France v Jamaica, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2 & UTV

11am, Women's Tour de France, Stage 1, Eurosport 1

11 am, British Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

1pm, Hungarian Grand Prix, Race, Sky Sports F1

1pm, Women's World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action

1.15pm, IAAF Diamond League, Athletics, BBC 1

2.30pm, West Indies v India, 2nd Test D4, BT Sport 1

3pm, Tour de France, Stage 20, TG4 & Eurosport 1 & ITV 4

3.30pm, Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland SHC Final, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2

8pm, World Matchplay Final, Darts, Sky Sports Action

8pm, British Open Highlights, DP World Tour, BBC 2

9pm, Fulham v Brentford, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports PL

9pm, Women's World Cup highlights, Women's World Cup, RTÈ 2

9.30pm, The Sunday Game, GAA, RTÈ 2

10pm, Barracuda Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12am, Newcastle Utd v Aston Villa, Pre-season friendly, Sky Sports PL

