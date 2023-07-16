Irish rallying in mourning after death of two competitors at Sligo Stages Rally

Irish rallying has been plunged into sadness following the death of a competing crew during Sunday's Sligo Rally. It appears that the fatality occurred during the second running of the Carrickbanagher stage (SS6) at a location to the north of Ballymote. The rally was halted after the leading crews were making their way to the seventh of the day’s nine stages.
A statement issued on Sunday evening by Motorsport Ireland read: “Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors, who were fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally. Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event, who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.
"Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the events at today’s event to establish how this accident occurred.”
Earlier at 4.20pm the Connacht Motor Club, the organisers of the rally, confirmed that an incident had taken place and that the event had been halted and that a further statement would be issued in due course.
An Garda Síochána has requested that footage of the incident is not shared across social media or messaging applications and anyone with video footage is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
In the 4 Hours of Le Castellet at the Paul Ricard circuit near Marseilles, round two of the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) Cork racer Matt Griffin and his Spirit of Race team mates South African David Perel and British driver Duncan Cameron finished fifth in the LMGTE category. The promise of a strong result after qualifying P2 (in LMGTE) evaporated during Cameron’s opening stint where the race pace of his Ferrari 488 GT Evo was no match for the Porsche 911 RSR's.
A planned strategy that meant Griffin would finish in the race in his 90+ minute stint was foiled when the safety car was deployed while their Ferrari pitted. When Griffin took to the wheel the team were in eighth place and while he made good progress, he then lost time when he had to carry out a master reset while on track after the car stuck in second gear.
Elsewhere, Tyrone’s James Donnelly (Pilbeam MP62) won the Ballyfinnane Hillclimb in Kerry that marked the 120th anniversary of the first-ever closed-road motorsport event in Kerry that was won by Charles Rolls (founder of the Rolls Royce Motor Car Company) Donnelly’s winning time of 44.29s came on the first of the five timed runs with Limerick duo Ben O’Brien (Gould GR37 4.0 Judd) posting a time of 45.55s and Ed Synan (Ford Escort) with 46.36s - both on the penultimate run, completed the podium line-up. Bandon’s Vincent McSweeney (Mitsubishi Lancer E7) 46.79s; Ryan Murray (Subaru) 46.85s and Mark O’Leary (Toyota Starlet) 47.72 rounded out the top six.