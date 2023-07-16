Irish rallying in mourning after death of two competitors at Sligo Stages Rally

Irish rallying has been plunged into sadness following the death of a competing crew during Sunday's Sligo Rally. It appears that the fatality occurred during the second running of the Carrickbanagher stage (SS6) at a location to the north of Ballymote. The rally was halted after the leading crews were making their way to the seventh of the day’s nine stages.

A statement issued on Sunday evening by Motorsport Ireland read: “Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors, who were fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally. Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event, who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.