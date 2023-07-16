Marketa Vondrousova: ‘Wimbledon was the most impossible grand slam to win’

Marketa Vondrousova: ‘Wimbledon was the most impossible grand slam to win’

‘Nobody would have told you when we were coming here that I even have a chance to win,’ says Marketa Vondrousova.

Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 18:33
Tumaini Carayol

Marketa Vondrousova says she started Wimbledon this year thinking it would be the most impossible grand slam tournament to win. She has instead left it with her first major title after closing off a brilliant fortnight with victory.

On Saturday, Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur, the sixth seed, 6-4, 6-4 to win her first grand slam title at Wimbledon. The Czech, ranked world No 42, is the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in the Open era. She missed the tournament last year after wrist surgery that required a six- month layoff.

“When I was coming back, I didn’t know what’s going to happen, if I can play at that level again,” she said. “This seems impossible. On grass I didn’t play well before. It was the most impossible grand slam for me to win, so I didn’t even think of it.

“When we came, I was like, ‘try to win couple of matches’. Now this happened, it’s crazy.” Vondrousova’s glee was contrasted by Jabeur’s sadness after losing her third grand slam final. While the Tunisian had been able to maintain a brave face in public last year, this year she had tears in her eyes during a difficult press conference. Jabeur said she had been consoled by Kim Clijsters, who had lost her first four grand slam finals before winning four.

“I already lost two finals, and this is the third one,” she said. “I felt I was doing everything right. Again, with the same thing that happened last year … it’s painful because you feel so close to achieving something that you want, and actually back to square one. Just try to get rid of these negative thoughts and continue being positive.”

Vondrousova has had a number of runner-up finishes, having lost in the final of the French Open to Ash Barty in 2019 at 19 years old, before losing to Belinda Bencic in the Tokyo Olympics gold-medal match.

The 24-year-old had won two main draw matches on grass at the beginning of the grass season. “It’s unbelievable. Nobody would have told you this before when we were coming here that I even have a chance to win.

“I was unseeded. It’s such a crazy journey. I can’t believe it still.”

More in this section

Wout Poels wins stage 15 as Jonas Vingegaard retains overall Tour de France lead Wout Poels wins stage 15 as Jonas Vingegaard retains overall Tour de France lead
Sophie O’Sullivan after winning 22/6/2023 O'Sullivan leads golden 1-2 for Ireland as Coscoran smashes national record
2023 UEC Juniores & U23 - Track European Championships Gillespie strikes gold again and is crowned double U23 European Champion
<p>CHAMPION: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a break of serve. Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.</p>

Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the ages

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd