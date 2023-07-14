Lavin looking to continue recent good form at Morton Games

In recent weeks she produced her best all around Europe, and now it’s time for Sarah Lavin to bring it back home. The Limerick sprint hurdler will lead the Irish charge at this evening’s Morton Games in Santry, an event that’s been upgraded to World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level.

Lavin clocked her lifetime best of 12.73 to finish a superb second at the Stockholm Diamond League last week, qualifying for the World Championships and Olympics. With a favourable wind tonight, Derval O’Rourke’s Irish record of 12.65 could be under threat, though Lavin will have to be on her game to win, with Australia’s Liz Clay and Liberia’s Ebony Morrison in opposition.

The meeting is best known for the concluding Morton Mile, which will see a horde of Ireland’s best take on a strong international field, the four-minute barrier likely to be obliterated. Teenage star Nick Griggs will look to improve his PB of 3:58.51, while Paul Robinson, a 3:54.77 performer, will be one to watch as he continues his comeback from injury. Local favourite Cathal Doyle should go close, while Leevale’s Charlie O’Donovan could also feature. The quickest in the field is Australia’s Jye Edwards, who's run 3:49.27.

Mark English will hope to rekindle decent form in the men’s 800m after some off-colour performances last month. The four-time European medallist will be keen to stamp his class against a slew of strong British contenders along with Irish rival John Fitzsimons. Tokyo Olympian Louise Shanahan leads the home charge in the women’s 800m in a field that includes Olympic finalist and former European champion Lynsey Sharp of Britain.

All eyes will be on Darragh McElhinney in the men’s 5000m as he tries to repel a horde of international rivals while also targeting his PB of 13:17.17. In the men’s 400m, Chris O’Donnell and Cillín Greene lead the home charge, with Italy’s Edoardo Scotti among their strongest challengers. The international programme gets under way at 6.45pm, with the concluding Morton Mile at 9.05. Admission is €10, which can be paid in cash or card at the gate, and free for U-16s.

Meanwhile at the European U23 Championships in Espoo, Finland, Israel Olatunde, Jack Raftery, Nicola Tuthill and Ava O’Connor all marched into their respective finals. Tuthill threw 66.23m to reach today's women's hammer final (5.45pm Irish time) as the third best thrower overall. Raftery smashed his PB to reach today’s 400m final (5.20pm), clocking 45.89 to finish third in his semi-final. “It’s such a relief, it’s been a hard 10 weeks between injury and not getting the races I want, so to come out like that is amazing,” said Raftery.

Olatunde clocked a season’s best of 10.32 to take the final time qualifier place in today’s 100m final (6.50pm), while O’Connor advanced to tomorrow’s 3000m steeplechase final by clocking 10:02.92.

Long jumper Reece Ademola had a day to forget after getting eliminated in the qualifying round with a best of 6.99m. His Leevale clubmate Jane Buckley fared better in the women’s 5000m, finishing ninth in 16:02.22.