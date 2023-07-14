Crossroads for motorsport chiefs as rally dates decision held up 

Where to next? That appears to be the question on most lips after Wednesday’s High Court action taken by the Galway Motor Club prevented Motorsport Ireland from going ahead with the meeting with its affiliated clubs (that host rally events) to firm up on rally dates for 2024/2025 seasons.

While as yet nobody can provide a direct answer and that is understandable given the current situation, it may be worth considering why or indeed, how, did such a scenario develop that pitted an affiliated club against its governing body? It certainly is an unprecedented state of affairs.

GMC have acknowledged that their International Rally last February had issues but did it deserve such punishment which many of their fellow clubs all around the country deemed very harsh? Very few rallies run a textbook event, there’s no doubt that organising any rally is an onerous task, it is also done by volunteers, who give up enormous amounts of time to run events.

At a time when clubs were promised better governance, transparency and respect, why didn’t GMC receive the specific reasons for the MSC decision? Was due process followed and did all members of the MSC get a full appraisal of what really happened in Galway last February before they made their decision? There are certainly more questions than answers at the current time.

Meanwhile, Derry driver Callum Devine acknowledges that he needs a victory in Sunday’s Sligo Park Hotel/FAAC simply automatic Sligo Rally to stem Monaghan’s Josh Moffett’s supremacy in the Triton Showers National Rally Championship. The event, over a loop of three stages, repeated three times is the fifth of the eight-round campaign where Moffett has three wins and a second place to his credit from the four events thus far. Devine, who missed the last round, won the opening round and notched two second places from his other two outings.

“Yeah, Sligo is probably a must-win situation. I skipped the last round to give the boys (his service team) a rest. The only way to stop Josh (Moffett) is to beat him.”

Like many of the other national rounds, Devine has never competed in Sligo before. “It all means that we have to do a very good recce (reconnaissance), you have to get up to speed very quickly and with the format (3x3) it is hard to get time back if you lose it over the first loop.” The remainder of the top ten is a cocktail of the Triton and Irish Tarmac championship regulars. Welshman Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5) and Carryduff’s Jonny Greer (Citroen C3 Rally2) are treating the event as a shakedown for the forthcoming Cork ‘20’ International Rally, the penultimate round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle (Citroen C3 Rally2), who is finally beginning to get some consistency from his outings and Enniskerry’s Daniel Barry (Skoda Fabia R5), who returns to the national series, know that there’s more needed to close the performance gap to the quartet ahead of them in Sligo. Donegal’s Michael Boyle (VW Polo GTi R5) is improving as the season unfolds while Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin, also in a VW Polo GTi R5, should benefit from the seat time from the last round just two weeks ago. The top ten also includes Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher (Darrian T90 GTR) and Tyrone’s Aidan Wray (VW Polo GTi R5). The first stage begins at 10.22am.