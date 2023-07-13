Meeting between Motorsport Ireland and most of its affiliated clubs cancelled

A meeting between Motorsport Ireland and all bar one of its affiliated clubs that organise rallies was cancelled in dramatic circumstances in Portlaoise on Wednesday evening.

The sports governing body was served with a High Court order restraining them from holding the meeting that was due to discuss rally dates for the 2024/2025 seasons.

Although Motorsport Ireland did not specifically identify the club concerned, other than state it was one of its affiliated clubs, it is believed to be Galway Motor Club.

Last Monday, the Irish Examiner revealed that they (GMC) had issued further communication to the members of the governing body through their legal representatives following the Motor Sport Council (MSC) decision not to grant the Galway Motor Club a rally date for 2024.

Last May, the directors of Galway Motor Club were made aware of the MSC decision that was based on reports of both the Rallies Commission and the Safety Commission into the Galway International Rally last February.

It now appears the lack of a response to that communication (issued to the members of the Motor Sport Council) was the catalyst to taking what is seen as an unprecedented route for any affiliated club within Motorsport Ireland.

The Irish Examiner understands that GMC are of the opinion that they were not informed of the actual specific reason/s for the MSC decision and neither were they afforded due process or given a right of appeal.

The Galway club claim that they had no option only to take the legal route in order to protect the date of their International Rally in February.

In addition, the Galway MC were informed by Motorsport Ireland that they were not being invited to the meeting in Portlaoise.

It’s not known if the proposed calendar for 2024 had an alternative event on the Galway date.

Several clubs requested a copy of the calendar in advance of the meeting but this was refused by Motorsport Ireland.

Political and business representatives in the west of Ireland were lending support to the Galway club and were trying to engineer a breakthrough in the impasse.

However, the latest move changes the dynamic at a time when events are well subscribed but there are concerns on some aspects of governance.

Ironically, the news emerged on the day that Conor Faughnan was appointed chief executive officer of the Royal Irish Automobile Club (RIAC), who actually hold the franchise for motorsport in Ireland from the FIA, the world governing body of Motorsport.

In April 2021 Leo Hassett stepped away from his role as CEO of the RIAC/Motorsport Ireland.