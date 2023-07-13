Magic eight-metre mark within Ademola's reach

It’s something only one Irish long jumper in history has achieved, a benchmark of true world-class performance. Count out eight large steps in the garden and you’ll grasp why, the ability to soar eight metres in a single bound is limited to the true outliers of athletics.

It’s 18 years since Ciarán McDonagh set the Irish long jump record at 8.07m, which has been untouched since, with Adam McMullen coming closest, jumping 7.99m back in 2018. But if there’s one athlete capable of breaking it, it’s a 6ft 9in 20-year-old from Cork called Reece Ademola.

“I definitely have it within me that I could jump eight metres,” he says.

It’s almost a year since Ademola made a splash on the global stage, jumping an Irish U-20 record of 7.83m in the World U-20 final in Cali, Colombia, which had him sitting in third until the final round, when two rivals edged him out of the medals into fifth.

Performing as he did on that stage drew the interest of multiple US colleges, but Ademola rebuffed them, choosing to study culinary arts at MTU in Cork, with a switch likely into recreational leisure management after the summer.

“There were a few (US coaches) knocking on my door alright, but I made all these connections here, I’ve a great coach, great S&C coach, why fix something that’s not broken?” he says. “I’ll stick with Ireland and see where it takes me, hopefully up to the Olympics, and then we could look to go on to the US afterwards.”

His first year at senior level has been laced with challenges. Ademola missed most of the indoor season with injury but he’s shown flashes of brilliance this summer, jumping 7.77m in Belgium in May, which has him ranked ninth ahead of this week’s European U-23 Championships in Espoo, Finland. Ademola goes there with a clean bill of health.

“At 6ft 9in, I've gone through a lot of growth spurts (and had) lower back problems, shin splints, knee pains, but I've kind of outgrown that now,” he says. “I'll get a few niggles in training but I'm fit for every session coming out of it.”

Having tried various sports in his teens, playing basketball with Coláiste Chríost Rí, Blue Demons and Neptune, Ademola was forced to take a couple of years out due to an issue in his meniscus, but after returning Derek Neff at Leevale AC introduced him to the long jump. Ademola jumped a promising 7.47m in 2021 and since then he’s been guided by Liz Coomey, with Alan Keane overseeing his gym programme.

The long jump is a finicky, highly technical event, the margin for error small with only three jumps to make an impact, the top eight jumpers then receiving another three attempts. Ademola was dealt a harsh lesson in his senior international debut at the European Team Championships last month, fouling three times and netting zero points for Ireland.

“I was a bit distraught but stuff like that happens, you've just got to take it on the chin and move on to the next championship,” he says.

In Espoo this afternoon, the top 12 athletes in the qualifying round will make tomorrow’s final, and Ademola plans to be among them. None of his rivals have gone beyond eight metres this year, meaning there will likely be little between the medallists and those who fall short.

An event like this always hits a little different, the Irish vest infusing each attempt with a hefty, but welcome, dose of adrenaline.

"There's this emotion in me, I just want to let it all out," he says. "I definitely feel the pressure and the pressure does help me produce a massive jump. We'll have to see on the day, but I'm very confident in my ability. I'm determined to get on that podium and do whatever it takes to get a medal."