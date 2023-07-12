Fitting tribute to McAuliffe — heart and soul of bowling

When Denis McGarry penned his famous ode to Mick Barry, he included the line “What a massive crowd will gather for that great score in the sky, we’ll meet the boys from Fairhill and the boys from beyond Fermoy”.

Glanworth, beyond Fermoy, and Billy McAuliffe was certainly what he had in mind. This week Billy McAuliffe joins that band of bowlers who will make up a score on some road inside the Pearly Gates.

McAuliffe was a figure of enormous standing, not just because of his prowess as a bowler, but because of the way he played. If you want to imagine the perfect Olympian, someone who would put the honour of the game ahead of the result, then Billy McAuliffe was that man. Some sportspeople become great by the sheer dint of what they win. Some sportspeople never achieve greatness no matter what they win. Billy McAuliffe would have been great, even if he won not a thing.

How he carried himself in victory and defeat, his dashing, almost cavalier willingness to take the risk, his refusal to step over the line were as natural to him as his good humour. He led his Glanworth clan into battle in every corner of the bowling world, not just in Cork and Armagh, but in Boston, London, and onto the European championship stage. He wore the green shirt in both 1988 and 1992. And was followed by his daughter Shirley and son Bill, who made the podium in Tubbergen in 1996.

While he was also a top- class GAA player, winning All-Ireland junior football medals with both London and Cork, his heart and soul were bowling. At Crossbarry in 1987 he narrowly missed out on a Munster Junior A title to Kieran O’Gorman, a player who won gold in Europe. He finally got the bowling All-Ireland he deserved when he beat Tom McKeever on Armagh’s Cathedral Road in the 2003 Veteran (over-50) final. It honoured not only his own career, but was won for the memory of his father, ‘Big Mick’ McAuliffe, and to pass the baton to his children, grandchildren and the bowlers of Glanworth.

He would have relished seeing bowling as the centre piece of ‘The Score’, a multi-disciplinary artwork by James L Hayes which was launched in Macroom Town Hall a few hours before his passing.

Hayes uses the medium of iron to get to the very soul of the sport in an intuitive way that is often lost to those outside the game and indeed to many within. The project includes uniquely cast iron bowls, that trace the narrative of the sport and all the elements that a running bowl encounters from hand, to road, to vegetation and everything in between. It includes some amazing footage of two top young bowlers in Hannah Cronin and Billy Connolly. Huge credit to Hayes for bringing this magnificent two-year project to fruition and to Cork County Council for backing it.

While we are still digesting last weekend’s All-Ireland finals, the focus has already started to shift to next month’s second instalment in Eglish in Co Tyrone.

Last year’s All-Ireland intermediate champion Denise Murphy has secured her place in this year’s Munster senior final. She beat last year’s finalist Veronica O’Mahony by a throw at Béal na Marbh. She set the early pace, raising a bowl after five to the cottage and raised a second after two more. O’Mahony rallied from there and had the lead under a bowl at the lawn, but got no closer.

Hannah Sexton plays Geraldine Daly-Curtain in the other semi-final at the Marsh Road.

Paddy O’Donnell has kept his hopes of a Munster double alive. He puts his All-Ireland U18 title on the line against Tommy O’Sullivan in the Munster semi-final. He is also through to the Junior A semi-final having beaten Peter Murray in the last shot of the quarter-final at Castletownkenneigh.

He beat a big opener from Murray and raised a bowl after five to the new house. Murray raised his game from there and won the lead after nine to Cowhig’s.

O’Donnell regained the lead from Pyne’s corner and led to the last shot. Murray missed the line with his last throw. O’Donnell missed it too, but was called and beat it with his second go.

O’Donnell now plays Patrick Stokes in Sunday’s semi-final at Ballincurrig. In the other semi-final Mark Burke plays Denis O’Sullivan at Clondrohid. The Munster intermediate semi-finals are next weekend too, Bryan Wilmot plays Wayne Callanan at Newcestown and Donal O’Riordan and Wayne Parkes meet at the Marsh Road.