Tyson Fury to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

The pair will face off in Saudi Arabia in October.
Tyson Fury to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

SECONDS OUT: Tyson Fury fought most recently last December. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 15:54
David Charlesworth, PA

Tyson Fury has announced a clash against mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a boxing contest on October 28 in Saudi Arabia – but the Briton’s WBC heavyweight title will not be at stake.

Fury most recently fought last December, stopping compatriot Derek Chisora inside 10 rounds, but talks over an undisputed world title showdown against Oleksandr Usyk bitterly broke down earlier this year.

While Usyk defends his WBA, IBF and WBO crowns against Fury’s promotional stablemate Daniel Dubois next month, his fellow world champion will go up against someone who has no professional record in boxing.

Ngannou, however, built a reputation as a formidable puncher on his way to becoming UFC heavyweight champion, a title he held until acrimoniously departing the company in January.

A crossover bout has been mooted for some time but while the PA news agency understands Fury will not be defending his world title, his camp have insisted this will not be an exhibition.

There will be three ringside judges present and the 10-point must system – the scoring criteria used in all official boxing bouts – is being implemented, although it is unclear how many rounds are scheduled.

“This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK,” Fury said.

“I can’t wait to get back out there. I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft.

“There is no one tougher than me, and you’ll all see that in devastating fashion on October 28.”

More in this section

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Nine - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Marketa Vondrousova defeats fourth seed Jessica Pegula to reach semi-finals
2017 IAAF World Championships - Day Ten - London Stadium Caster Semenya found to have been discriminated against in testosterone case
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Eight - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Carlos Alcaraz defeats Matteo Berrettini to reach the quarter-finals
furyPlace: UK
<p>Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo. Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA</p>

Daniel Ricciardo makes shock F1 return with AlphaTauri

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd