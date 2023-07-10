All-Ireland semi-finals, European club soccer and All-Ireland Ladies quarter-finals: your sport on TV this week

The All-Ireland SFC semi-finals take place this weekend with Kerry taking on Derry and Dublin facing Monaghan. Shamrock Rovers kick off their European campaign when the take on Breidablik and the All-Ireland ladies quarter-finals take place another action packed week of sport this week.
Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 10:44
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: The All-Ireland SFC semi-finals take place this weekend in Croke Park. Saturday sees Dublin taking on Monaghan in the first of the semi-finals at 5.30pm. Sunday sees last year's All-Ireland Champions Kerry facing Derry at 4pm. All games are live on RTÈ2 and BBC 2.

Set the Sky Box: Shamrock Rovers kick off their European campaign when they take on Icelandic champions Breidablik. Last year's Airtricity Premier League Division champions and current league leaders will face the Icelandic side at home in Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday evening at 7.45pm. The winner of the Champions League first round qualifier will go on to face FC Copenhagen in the next round.

Streaming Pick: For all you NFL fans Netflix is releasing a new docuseries Quarterback which gives us an inside to the lives of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota following their 2022-23 seasons. You will be able to stream the episodes from Wednesday July 12th. 

Monday July 10

11am, Wimbledon, Grand Slam, BBC & Premier Sports  

8pm, Weekend Highlights, GAA, TG4

Tuesday July 11

12pm, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV 4 & Eurosport 1

12.30pm, Wimbledon, Grand Slam, BBC & Premier Sports

7.45pm, Shamrock Rovers v Breidablik, Champions League Qualifying Round 1, RTÈ 2

Wednesday July 12

11.05am, NSW v Queensland, State of Origin, Sky Sports Arena

12pm, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV 4 & Eurosport 1

12.30pm, England v Australia, Women's 1st ODI, Sky Sports Cricket

1pm, Wimbledon, Grand Slam, BBC & Premier Sports

2.30pm, West Indies v India, 1st Test D1, BT Sport 1

Thursday July 13

8am, Scottish Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

10.20am, Sydney Swans v Western Bulldogs, AFL, BT Sport 1

12.30pm, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV 4 & Eurosport 1

12.30pm, Wimbledon, Grand Slam, BBC & Premier Sports

1.30pm, Newmarket, Racing, Virgin Media One & UTV

2.30pm, West Indies v India, 1st Test D2, BT Sport 1

8pm, St Helens v Catalans Dragons, Super League, Sky Sports Arena

9pm, Barbasol Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

Friday July 14

8am, Scottish Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

10.50am, Melbourne v Brisbane Lions, AFL, BT Sport 2

12.30pm, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV 4 & Eurosport 1

12.30pm, Wimbledon, Grand Slam, BBC & Premier Sports

1.30pm, Newmarket, Racing, Virgin Media One & UTV

2.30pm, West Indies v India, 1st Test D3, BT Sport 1

3pm, LET: Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Mix

6pm, Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship Final, Virgin Media Two

7.35pm, Scotland v Northern Ireland, Women's Friendly, BBC Scotland

8pm, Wigan v Warrington, Super League, Sky Sports Arena

9pm, Barbasol Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

Saturday July 15

4.45am, Collingwood v Fremantle, AFL, BT Sport 1

7.35am, Carlton v Port Adelaide, AFL, BT Sport 1

8.05am, New Zealand v Argentina, Rugby Championship, Sky Sports Action

10am, Scottish Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

10.25am, Geelong Cats v Essendon, AFL, BT Sport 2

10.35am, Sydney Roosters v Melbourne Storm, NRL, Sky Sports Arena

10.45am, Australia v Argentina, Rugby Championship, Sky Sports Action

11am, Wimbledon, Grand Slam, BBC & Premier Sports

11.30am, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV 4 & Eurosport 1

1.30pm, Newmarket, Racing, Virgin Media One & UTV

1.30pm, Galway v Mayo, TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final, TG4

2.30pm, West Indies v India, 1st Test D4, BT Sport 1

3pm, Down v Meath, Tailteann Cup Final, RTÈ 2

3pm, LET: Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Mix

3.30pm, Armagh v Cork, TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final, TG4

5.30pm, Dublin v Monaghan, All-Ireland SFC semi-final, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2

6pm, US Open semi-finals, Badminton, BT Sport 4

7pm, World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action

7.30pm, Kerry v Meath, TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final, TG4

9pm, Barbasol Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

Sunday July 16

3am, Holly Holm v Mayra Bueno Silva, UFC, BT Sport 1

10am, Scottish Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

10.30am, England v Australia, Women's 2nd ODI, Sky Sports Cricket

11am, Wimbledon, Grand Slam, BBC & Premier Sports

12pm, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV 4 & Eurosport 1

1pm, LET: Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Mix

2pm, Donegal v Dublin, TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final, TG4

2.30pm, West Indies v India, 1st Test D5, BT Sport 1

4pm, Kerry v Derry, All-Ireland SFC semi-final, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2

6pm, US Open semi-finals, Badminton, BT Sport 4

7.30pm, World Matchplay, Darts, Sky Sports Action

9pm, Barbasol Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

