All-Ireland semi-finals, European club soccer and All-Ireland Ladies quarter-finals: your sport on TV this week

Don't Miss: The All-Ireland SFC semi-finals take place this weekend in Croke Park. Saturday sees Dublin taking on Monaghan in the first of the semi-finals at 5.30pm. Sunday sees last year's All-Ireland Champions Kerry facing Derry at 4pm. All games are live on RTÈ2 and BBC 2.

Set the Sky Box: Shamrock Rovers kick off their European campaign when they take on Icelandic champions Breidablik. Last year's Airtricity Premier League Division champions and current league leaders will face the Icelandic side at home in Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday evening at 7.45pm. The winner of the Champions League first round qualifier will go on to face FC Copenhagen in the next round.