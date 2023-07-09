Andrey Rublev hits ‘one of Wimbledon’s great shots’ in epic Centre Court win

The Russian dived forward, got a racket on the ball and somehow floated it over the net.
Andrey Rublev hits ‘one of Wimbledon’s great shots’ in epic Centre Court win
Andrey Rublev pulled off a wonder shot to beat Alexander Bublik (Zac Goodwin/PA
Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 17:43
Andy Sims

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev dived into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with an extraordinary shot to bring up match point against Alexander Bublik.

Rublev was in the middle of the baseline when Bublik hit what he, and everyone else on Centre Court, thought was a clean winner down the line.

But the Russian dived forward, got a racket on the ball and somehow floated it over the net.

“That is one of the great shots we’ve seen here in years,” exclaimed John McEnroe on commentary as Bublik scratched his head in disbelief.

Rublev, who had been two sets ahead but was pegged back by his opponent from Kazakhstan, went on to seal a 7-5 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-7 (5) 6-4 win after one of the most entertaining matches of the Championships.

“It was the most lucky shot ever,” said the 25-year-old. “It was luck, nothing else. I don’t think I can do it one more time.”

Rublev on the stretch to bring up match point (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Rublev, in the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time, was joined by fellow Russian Roman Safiullin, who became the lowest ranked male quarter-finalist here since Nick Kyrgios in 2014.

The world number 92 upset Canada’s 26th seed Dennis Shapovalov 3-6 6-3 6-1 6-3.

He will face Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner, who beat Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in straight sets.

<p>STAGE WINNER: Canada's Michael Woods approaches the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France. Pic: AP Photo/Daniel Cole</p>

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar narrows gap as Michael Woods win stage

