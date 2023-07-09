Silver for O'Donovan and McCarthy at World Cup III

The Irish and the French crews battled all the way to the line, with the French double claiming the victory
Silver for O'Donovan and McCarthy at World Cup III

Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy

Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 17:40
Clara O'Brien

Olympic Champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were pipped by the French crew in the final of the Lightweight Men's Double at World Cup III in Lucerne on Sunday. But the Skibbereen duo brought home one of three Irish medals from the event.

O’Donovan and McCarthy started from behind and confidently moved up the field until they were bow ball to bow ball with the early race leaders, the Swiss and French doubles. 

The Irish and the French crews battled all the way to the line, with the French double claiming the victory over the Irish pair by only 0.09 seconds, with the Irish taking silver.

The Men's Heavyweight double of Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch claimed bronze, fighting back in the last 750 meters to overtake the Romanian double in the closing stages. It improves on their finish in the European Rowing Championships in May, where they finished just outside of the medals in fourth.

Siobhán McCrohan won the third Irish medal on Saturday, taking home a silver medal in the Lightweight Women’s Single Scull.

In the women's pair A final on Sunday, Tara Hanlon and Natalie Long finished sixth. Fermanagh's Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney also missed out on the medals in the Men's Pair A final, crossing the line in sixth place.  

The Lightweight Women's Double of Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey came fifth in their A final. While the Women’s Four of Eimear Lambe, Imogen Magner, Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh also finished fifth.

All eyes are now on September's World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia where Paris Olympic spots are up for grabs.

More in this section

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Seven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Andrey Rublev hits ‘one of Wimbledon’s great shots’ in epic Centre Court win
Mackle retains bowling crown after Murphy succumbs to injury  Mackle retains bowling crown after Murphy succumbs to injury 
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Seven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Teenage qualifier Mirra Andreeva stays grounded after reaching Wimbledon last-16
<p>STAGE WINNER: Canada's Michael Woods approaches the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France. Pic: AP Photo/Daniel Cole</p>

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar narrows gap as Michael Woods win stage

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd