No joy for Irish at Royal Rally of Scandinavia

The maiden BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia, round five of the European Rally Championship (ERC), wasn’t a happy hunting ground for most of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy quartet.

Top finishers Omagh’s Patrick and Stephen O’Brien in their family family-run R317 Motorsport Skoda Fabia R5 finished sixteenth overall. They admitted they struggled on the second leg where they spun on SS12.

Kilrea’s Josh McErlean made the best start and despite a big moment on the second stage when his Hyundai i20 N Rally2 spun in fifth gear, he was tenth by the end of SS4.

However, he rolled on the next stage and re-joined under Super Rally for Saturday’s final leg. McErlean and his Cavan co-driver James Fulton then used the day’s eight stages as a test exercise and a confidence re-building exercise.

Moira’s William Creighton (Ford Fiesta Rally3) came away with a class win aboard the M-Sport Rally Poland Fiesta Rally3, he was untroubled throughout as he prepared for his outing in the forthcoming Rally Estonia where he bids to further cement his lead in the Junior WRC.

Galway’s Aoife Raftery had a short-lived event when she rolled her Peugeot 208 Rally4 on just the second stage. Unfortunately, the parts needed for the repair could not be sourced in time, denying her the opportunity to rejoin the event under Super Rally. Neither Raftery or her Monaghan co-driver Arthur Kierans were hurt in the accident.

Northern Ireland’s Jon Armstrong (Ford Fiesta Rally2) missed out on a top ten spot by just 3.3s.

The event was won by Sweden’s Oliver Solberg in his self-prepared Volkswagen Polo GTi R5. Co-driven by Elliott Edmondson, he staved off the challenge of championship leader Hayden Paddon (Hyundai i20 N Rally2 ) to win by 22.5s. ERC contender Martiṇs Sesks (Skoda Fabia Rally2) was third.

At the finish Solberg said: “Definitely this is one of the best wins. Okay, I won Rally Sweden on home turf, but this is really, really home and only one hour from my house. Also, my best friend (Isak Reiersen) won Junior ERC so it’s a great, great time. We’ll have a proper party tonight.”

Solberg began the final leg with a 10.2s advantage and while Paddon reduced the deficit to 6.9s after the morning’s three stages, Solberg extended his advantage over the next few stages to lead by 25.7s prior to the Power Stage that Paddon won to gain five bonus points in his bid to become this season’s ERC champion.

The stand-off between the Motor Sport Council of Motorsport Ireland and the Galway Motor Club intensified over the weekend after the west of Ireland club, who have been informed by the MSC that they will not have a rally date in 2024, issued further communication to the governing body through their legal representatives.

The Irish Examiner understands that the MSC have been informed of a number of issues where GMC feel they were not afforded due process by the governing body.

BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia (Round 5, European Rally Championship): 1. O. Solberg/E. Edmondson (VW Polo GTi R5) 1h. 29m. 36.4s; 2. H. Paddon/J. Kennard (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+22.5s; 3. 3. M Sesks/R. Francis (Skoda Fabia RS) +1m. 9.3s; 4. N Gryazin/K. Aleksandrov (Skoda Fabia RS)+1m. 12.6s; 5. L. Joona/J. Hussi (Skoda Fabia RS) +1m. 32.4s; 6. F Mares/R. Bucha (Skoda Fabia)+2m. 48.6s.

ERC Drivers' Championship standings: 1. H. Paddon 142pts; 2. M. Sesks 108pts; 3. M Ostberg 80pts.