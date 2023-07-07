Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen denies Mark Cavendish to pick up third stage win

Mark Cavendish came agonisingly close to a record-breaking 35th stage win in the Tour de France, only to have it snatched away from him at the last by Jasper Philipsen, who completed a hat-trick of stage wins on the banks of the River Garonne in Bordeaux.

Two kilometres from the finish, Philipsen and his Alpecin Deceuninck team moved up to the front and took control, but Cavendish, again using his guile and experience, was waiting for a gap to open. As the peloton entered the final 100m, he looked to have judged it perfectly and eased ahead, only to glance across and see Philipsen pass him on his left.