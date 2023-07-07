David Murphy and Thomas Mackle on collision course

David Murphy and Thomas Mackle, the most decorated bowlers of their generation, face off in what promises to be an epic All-Ireland senior road bowling final at Ballincurrig on Sunday.

It is a reprise of the 2018 final, won by Murphy, but is also a final that can raise the winner from gold to platinum standard. That it’s over in Ballincurrig will add a certain spice as they are the two big names in King of the Roads too.

They know every pebble on the Ballincurrig surface, every twist and turn and the key spots to turn the screw. It’s a venue that has shaped Mackle’s career. It’s where he escaped the shadow of his famous uncle, Michael Toal, with an historic four-in-row in King of the Roads.

David Murphy has his own unique place in history too as the only player to win three successive European road gold medals. He also leads the King of the Roads roll of honour, winning his sixth title at the expense of Mackle last September.

In the All-Ireland sphere, Murphy also won when they met in the 2015 and 2018 senior finals. In both Port Mór-Blackwatertown and Grenagh he was the master. He looked the master too when dismissing Martin Coppinger last month in the Munster final. That was as polished a performance as he has given for years.

For Mackle it’s an opportunity to retain his All-Ireland crown. That would put him in the company of historic figures like Mick Barry, Danny McParland, Michael Toal and Pat Butler. Mentally he will have to put some previous encounters with Murphy into cold storage. He can call instead on key wins over Murphy, none better than King of the Roads in 2015, which launched his four-in-a-row.

In Ulster, Mackle contested the final series against his first-cousin Colm Rafferty. It was impossible to inject the level of in-the-moment urgency normal to championship ties into those encounters. He did enough to win them, showing flashes of genius, but it was miles from the frontline atmosphere in Munster.

In last year’s final he was slow out of the blocks. In the second half he was a totally different bowler, he was aggressive, he was hungry. He won’t want to give Murphy any free passes in the early exchanges next Sunday. His uncle, Michael Toal, is the best role model on how to turn up the heat after a tepid provincial campaign. He was untouchable in Ulster and yet managed to amass ten All-Ireland senior wins.

This All-Ireland final series feels like the first genuinely post-covid one. Crowds have reached pre-pandemic levels, with both ends of the age spectrum evident. Seven titles are up for grabs.

The Junior B men’s final on Sunday morning between Noel O’Regan and Jake Cullen is totally novel. Both players are contesting their first All-Ireland final. They also share the experience of having to dig deep into their reserves of fortitude to pull off famous provincial wins.

Cullen had a real battle for dominance with Philip Corrigan, before taking the Ulster title with a brilliant last shot at Keady-Tassagh. His cause looked lost till he got a sensational shot to Geary’s. O’Regan had a similar path to his Munster crown. He looked in trouble against Noel O’Donovan at Ballincurrig. It took a series of super shots, chief among them an Exocet to the big corner, to get him past a top class opponent.

The Intermediate women’s final is between Aoife Trainor and Ciara Buckley. Trainor contested the All-Ireland final at Tullysaran, her home road, in 2019. She was undone by three sensational bowls in a row from Maria Nagle. Buckley is an equally accomplished opponent. The 2011 All-Ireland U16 champion put the Munster final to bed early against Chloë O’Halloran, having lost two previous intermediate finals.

The men’s Veteran (Over-50) final pits two big names, Philip O’Donovan and Johnny Kelly, in opposition. O’Donovan returns as Munster champion after a 13 year furlough. He’s a former All-Ireland senior winner, European gold medallist and King of the Roads. Kelly has a good pedigree too. He beat no less a player than John Creedon in the 1989 U18 All-Ireland final. Expect a close one that could be decided in the last shot.

Three underage titles will be decided on Saturday. Ulster siblings, Megan and Jack O’Reilly will be hoping to make it a family double against Emma Hurley in the U16 girls and Eoghan Hickey in the U12 boys. The boys U16 final between Oisín Gribben and John O’Donoghue should be a cracker.