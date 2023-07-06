Broady savours childhood dream as he pulls off Ruud shock

Liam Broady admitted it took a monumental effort to realise his childhood dream as a career-best win over Casper Ruud on Centre Court made him the first British male into the third round at Wimbledon.

Broady outlasted world number four Ruud to win 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 in an enthralling contest that lasted three hours and 27 minutes.

Victory over Ruud, who had made the finals of Roland Garros and the US Open during the past 12 months, was even sweeter for the Stockport left-hander given it took place in front of a buoyant Centre Court crowd.

"It was a pretty terrifying, exhilarating experience coming out at Centre Court on Wimbledon, but it's been my dream since I was five-years-old," Broady reflected, having lost his only other match on the venue to Andy Murray in straight-sets in 2016.

"I played on Court One in the finals of the juniors (in 2011). I was a set and a break up. I completely choked it, completely guffed it. That has kind of haunted me my entire career, to be honest.

"It always bothered me coming back, playing on the bigger courts and never really feeling like I was comfortable and had performed. Losing to Andy on Centre, losing to (Milos) Raonic on One, then (Alex) De Minaur on One and never winning so much as a set.

"That's why it felt good. I feel like it's taken a monumental effort for me personally to be able to win a match on Centre Court at Wimbledon. I mean, Novak (Djokovic) hasn't lost a match on Centre in 10 years, which is a testament to how good of a player he is, as well, but that was a big one for me.

"This is why I play tennis. I'm 29, going into this tournament I'm 150 in the world, I only have so many Wimbledons left in my career. This has to be seen as a reward. You have to take the bull by the horns with these opportunities.

"I have played on Centre Court now twice in my entire career. The opportunity might not come by again for one reason or another, so I felt more excited than anything going out there.

"Because as hard as it is, you still have to kind of relish the opportunity. It is the pinnacle of the sport, the pinnacle of almost any sport, Centre Court of Wimbledon. Obviously to have got the result as well is the icing on the cake."

On the women's side, defending champion Elena Rybakina reached the third round with a sluggish victory over an injury-hampered Alize Cornet.

The Kazakh star took the opener but was locked in a tense second set before Cornet fell heavily and injured her already-strapped right leg. Cornet battled on after receiving treatment but Rybakina persevered 6-2 7-6 (7-2).

