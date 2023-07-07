Tuthill improvised training during injury helped get PB at World U20s

It’s an event in which Ireland has a rich history, from the ‘Irish whales’, a group of migrants who dominated Olympic throwing events, representing USA, in the early 1900s, to the most decorated Irish Olympian of all, Pat O’Callaghan, who won two golds at the 1928 and 1932 Games.

The hammer throw, of course, is an event the Irish actually invented, its origins tracing back to the Tailteann Games in 1600BC, with stories passed down that Cuchulainn had gripped a chariot wheel by its axle, whirled it around his head, and thrown it a whopping distance.

The best exponent of that craft in the country today is Nicola Tuthill, a 19-year-old from Bandon who finished eighth at the World U-20 Championships last year and who recently smashed the Irish U-23 record, throwing 67.85m at the European Team Championships in Poland. That puts her second on the Irish all-time list behind Eileen O’Keeffe, who finished sixth in the world final in 2007. Tuthill has never met O’Keeffe, though she’s on track to follow her lead, putting Ireland back on the map in this event.

Tuthill first got into athletics at the age of nine, trying everything before settling on the hammer. Given the time commitment of trekking across Bandon to the club’s training facility, her father built a throwing cage and circle at their home when Tuthill was in her junior cert year, and that’s still where she trains today, at least when she’s not in UCD, where Tuthill just finished her first year studying biological, biomedical and biomolecular science.

Now coached by Killian Barry, she’s taken a giant leap forward over the past 12 months, all the more impressive given that in March last year, she dislocated and fractured her elbow when a throw went badly wrong at an event in Portugal. “In the third round I was turning and I got my leg caught on the other one, mid-throw, and I put my hand down and it popped out,” she says.

Unable to train properly for three months, Tuthill improvised, doing one-armed throws, and she was better than ever at the World U20s in Colombia, launching a PB of 61.87m to make the final. “Even when they were saying, ‘you mightn’t be able to throw,’ I was still set on trying,” she says. “I’m very determined so I didn’t want to settle for just going. I wanted to get a PB and make a final.”

She will be back in the Irish vest at next week’s European U-23 Championships in Finland, going in ranked eighth and still underage for the next edition in 2025. “Hopefully I'll be able to make a final and push on my PB,” she says.

Next summer has both the Europeans and Olympics, and while Tuthill believes the first event in Rome is realistic, she knows the second, in Paris, will require a big jump. Not that she’s ruling it out. “Every athlete’s dream is the Olympics. I’d want to be throwing 73 a fair bit to (qualify), 2028 might be a more realistic goal, but you never know.”