Katie Boulter reaches third round at Wimbledon for the second straight year

The sole British woman remaining in the singles draw recovered from a second-set wobble to beat Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 3-6 6-3 on Court 12.
Katie Boulter reaches third round at Wimbledon for the second straight year
Katie Boulter beat Viktoriya Tomova to reach the third round (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 17:05
Andy Sims

Katie Boulter battled into the Wimbledon third round for the second straight year and set up a potential meeting with reigning champion Elena Rybakina.

The sole British woman remaining in the singles draw recovered from a second-set wobble to beat Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 3-6 6-3 on Court 12.

Watched by Australian boyfriend Alex De Minaur, who won his delayed first-round match earlier on Thursday, Boulter equalled her best showing in SW19.

Tomova is ranked 10 places below Boulter at 99 in the world, but she appeared a dangerous opponent having recorded her first top-30 win in the opening round by defeating 27th seed Bernarda Pera.

Yet Boulter was all over her from the start, an aggressive opening return game securing the first of three breaks of serve.

Having seen the first set race away from her in just 27 minutes, Tomova finally got on the board in the second and then nicked a break from the previously impeccable Boulter serve.

Boulter’s partner Alex De Minaur lent his support (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The British number one hit straight back with a glorious winner, but Tomova had got in her stride, switching tactics and changing angles to unsettle her opponent and level the match.

Back-to-back net cords helped Boulter break for 2-0 in the decider and after that second-set blip, she regained her composure and asserted herself on the contest once more.

The Boulter serve was back on song, but she needed to come out on the right end of an epic 24-shot rally before converting a third match point with her 36th winner to wrap up a fine victory.

More in this section

Dillian Whyte file photo Joshua moves on from Fury talks to Whyte rematch
Fury vs Chisora - Media Workouts - BT Studios Daniel Dubois to face Oleksandr Usyk for unified heavyweight title next month
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Three - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Novak Djokovic joins Roger Federer and Serena Williams with latest Wimbledon win
WimbledonBoulterPlace: UK
<p>THIRSTY WORK: Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar cools off after winning the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 145 kilometers (90 miles) with start in Tarbes and finish in Cauterets-Cambasque, France, Thursday. Pic: Anne-Christine Poujoulat, Pool Photo via AP)</p>

Pogacar explodes to win stage six as Tour's two-horse race emerges

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd