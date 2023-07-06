Joshua moves on from Fury talks to Whyte rematch

Former heavyweight world champion will face Whyte at the O2 in London on August 12 having defeated originally him eight years ago
BACK AT IT: Anthony Joshua, whose rematch with Dillian Whyte has been announced for August 12 at The O2 in London. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 16:48
Staff

Anthony Joshua's rematch with Dillian Whyte has been announced for August 12 at The O2 in London.

After discussions over taking on Tyson Fury broke down, former world champion Joshua had been linked with a fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, though, will now face off against Whyte again, having defeated his rival in a British and Commonwealth title clash in December 2015.

Joshua is continuing to build up his record again, having beaten Jermaine Franklin on points in April after suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, the unified champion who is set to face Britain's Daniel Dubois in Poland next month.

"I've been clear that my plan is to be active this year," said Joshua. "August 12 is the date, I'll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business."

Whyte, 35, recovered from his sixth-round loss against WBC champion Fury at Wembley during April 2022 with his own victory over Franklin last November.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "At times it may have looked like a game of bluff, but now we are set and with everything that's on the line this is an absolute must win for both.

"Just like the first time at The O2, get ready for fireworks August 12 and a huge night of boxing."

