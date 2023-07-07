Creighton not taking his eye off the ball

Motorsport Ireland Academy driver William Creighton (25) has certainly been racking up the miles as he continues his rallying excursion that, so far this season, has taken him to Monte Carlo, Sweden, Croatia and Sardinia.

The Moira driver’s stop over this week’s is another Swedish location, Karlstad where he competes in the somewhat exotic-sounding BAUHUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia, a round of the European Rally Championship (ERC). He will have his long-time co-driver Liam Regan aboard an M-Sport Poland Ford Fiesta Rally3.

Due to their busy schedule, the pair have made just two Irish forays this season, the West Cork Rally and the Circuit of Ireland, not surprisingly, both ended with strong category victories.

The Irish contingent in Karlstad is pretty impressive with Kilrea’s Josh McErlean, Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien and Galway’s Aoife Raftery also competing under the MI Academy banner and all made possible by the generous patronage of John Coyne, the inaugural Irish Tarmac champion.

Now in his fourth season with this support, Creighton is reaping the benefits and the investment is showing dividends as he leads the Junior World Rally Championship series.

He said: “We completed our recce (reconnaissance), the stages are looking good, they are very fast and glowing, a lot of long corners, typical Scandinavia. The goal this weekend is to enjoy it and enjoy being back in the ERC and the opportunity to drive with M-Sport. My thanks to Motorsport Ireland and the Rally Academy.”

Creighton isn’t taking his eye off the ball.

“This is prep for us with Estonia in a few weeks and these high-speed stages are quite different to what we are used to. The Junior WRC is still our main focus, the year has gone really well for us, but there is still a long way to go. We just have to keep doing what we are doing.”

McErlean and O’Brien are in the Rally2 category with the former in a Pirelli shod Hyundai i20 N Rally2.

Fresh from a fine fourth in Latvia last month, McErlean told the ERC website: “The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy is putting in a serious effort and the result was good confidence moving into Sweden and going forward.”

O’Brien will be in familiar surroundings as he reverts to the family-run Skoda Fabia R5. Stepping up from the Rally3 category, Kesh driver Jon Armstrong joins the MRF Tyres Dealer Team at the wheel of a GN Motorsport-run Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Raftery (Peugeot 208 Rally4) will be guided by the vastly experienced Monaghan co-driver Arthur Kierans. Incidentally and in the same category, Arthur’s son Mac will co-drive for Australian driver Max McRae (Opel Corsa) the grandson of the legendary Jimmy McRae.

Round four of the Irish Karting Championships take place at WhiteRiver Park, Collon. Co. Louth on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner understands that politicians in the West of Ireland are engaging with the Minister for Sport to see if a meeting can be arranged between Motorsport Ireland and the Galway Motor Club in relation to the former’s decision not to grant GMC a rally date in 2024.

Motorsport Ireland have invited representatives of its affiliated clubs to a meeting in Portlaoise on Wednesday night next to agree rally dates for the 2024/2025 seasons. The governing body stated that they "must have the ability to make decisions on behalf of their club on the night".

Galway MC were not invited and have been advised accordingly. The clubs have not been given sight of the draft dates in advance of the meeting.