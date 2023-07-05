Zach Tuohy’s rise from crying in a broken-down Civic to the Irish AFL record-breaker

The move from the peak of his own confined world to the bottom of Australia’s big pond was earth-shattering.

Zach Tuohy went from a burgeoning Laois footballer to the bottom of Carlton’s AFL list. He then worked tirelessly to rise through the ranks.

Summit reached; flag planted. Tuohy is set to break Jim Stynes’ appearance record for an Irish player in the AFL this weekend. He will do so with his second club, Geelong, who he won a Premiership with last year.

Only three Irishmen have achieved that feat. That quality is about to be matched by longevity. The Portlaoise man will play his 265th game against North Melbourne on Sunday.

What exactly does it take? How hard is it to make it in a foreign and unfamiliar sport? Consider his first few weeks.

Drafted by Carlton in 2010, Cork All-Star Setanta Ó hAilpín was already at the club and offered one particular piece of advice. Avoid watching GAA as much as you can. The hurler left in 2003 and Cork won consecutive All-Ireland titles immediately after. It was simultaneously exciting and crushing.

Tuohy’s endured similar. The Town won a Leinster during the winter that he left. He then spent the first few months of his rookie season in the development league, just below the VFL (reserves). A long way from home and a long way from the top.

“I was playing in the reserves’ reverses league and you do question it. ‘I am a long way off here.’ I found that quite hard in the early days,” he says, speaking from his family home in Geelong.

“It is stupid stuff. I went from school to straight out here. Stuff like, the car I was driving would break down every couple of Ks and as a young lad, you are embarrassed to ask for help.

“I was driving an old, piece of shit 1995 Honda Civic and it kept overheating. I seriously remember sitting in the car crying because I couldn’t get into the club and I was too embarrassed to ask for help.”

He carved out a career as a professional sportsman and has been the pride of Portlaoise ever since. That homely honour is reciprocal. The passion still rages. Tuohy is 33 years old and in his final year of contract. He would like to play on but is painfully aware of the industry’s realities and will wait to see what the offseason brings.

There is one guarantee, he will return to represent the club again and hopefully, represent his county. He had Geelong’s permission to do so last winter, but Portlaoise were knocked out before it was a possibility.

EXPERIENCED CAMPAIGNER: Zach Tuohy of the Cats controls the ball during the round eight AFL match between Geelong Cats and Adelaide Crows. Pic: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

“Looking back at how the last 12 or 13 years panned out, I must admit there was a little level of guilt there now looking back. I wouldn't change anything, but Portlaoise came very close to the ultimate success on a handful of occasions, falling short to the Dublin champions who would eventually go on to walk the club All-Ireland.

“It is hard not to look back now and think, I wonder could I have helped contribute. That eats at me a small bit. And I have never got to play for Laois at the top level. I think I have played a few league games before I left but I never played a senior championship game for Laois. That is still on my mind.

“The excitement of becoming an AFL player did outweigh any of that but there is still a fair, emptiness is too strong, but a fair craving there. I feel like I have sold myself slightly short back home to have the career I have had here.”

In 2022, Geelong were crowned AFL champions after hammering Sydney in the Grand Final. Kerry’s Mark O’Connor was alongside him then while Mayo star Oisín Mullin has since joined the club and is already excelling. “The best Irish debut game I’ve ever seen,” exclaims Tuohy.

Winning a title wasn’t just a fantasy. It was a necessity. He has maintained for years if that box went unticked, it would’ve been a career unfulfilled. In typical fashion, he spells it out bluntly: he would have been a failure.

“I was open with the fact if I didn’t win a Premiership, I didn’t know in what regard I could fully consider my career a success, if you set out to win something and don’t win it, is that not the definition of failing? That is harsh I know,” he admits.

It was never about the Stynes record.

The Dubliner won a Brownlow Medal, four best and fairests and All-Australian selection twice during his 264-game career with Melbourne. Tuohy never saw himself in those terms. After Sunday’s fixture, he will meet the Stynes family and present them with a gift.

“When we won it last year and got to this year, the goal was to try and go back-to-back. I have mentioned a few times, Jim is a hero over here. A genuine icon of the sport, his off-field work is legendary with charities and stuff.

“So, it I almost feel guilty going past him to be honest. I wouldn’t change it and I am glad I am, but I wouldn’t say I have been striving to get Jim’s record. The goal is to go back-to-back. It is not really about any other records.”

How do you reach such a remarkable total? Hard to say. Easier to explain what not to do.

“I can tell you what will stop you getting there,” he says.

“Anyone who comes out thinking it is super glamorous or it is going to be a holiday. I’ve seen a few of them. I’ve seen Aussies with the same attitude and they just get churned in and out so quickly you wouldn’t believe. It is easier to identify the blokes that won’t make it early because progress can seem slow at the start and you can fail pretty quickly.”

They do it right in Australia. Tuohy’s accomplishment is being celebrated by the club and wider public all week. He will spend the week on the various talking head television programmes on Fox Sports and the Seven Network. It is days of due recognition.

Current Hawthorn coach Kade Simpson was a team-mate at Carlton. He logged 342 games during an 18-season stint. During the week of his 300th appearance, the Australian adopted an approach Tuohy is taking inspiration from now.

“He just decided he was going to enjoy it. Not be boisterous or loud about it, but that he wasn’t going to fight it as much.

“The praise is nice and it’s nice when people say nice things about you. It is just doing it in the face of somebody like Jim Stynes, it feels like I kind of have to address the elephant in the room and say, ‘Just to be clear I don’t think I’m better than Jim Stynes.’

“There is a lot of that at the minute, that is all, but I’m enjoying it and I’m going to enjoy it.”