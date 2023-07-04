Philip O'Donovan secures place in All-Ireland final series

The last three pieces in the jigsaw of next weekend’s All-Ireland final series were slipped into place as wins for Philip O’Donovan, Ciara Buckley and John O’Donoghue filled Munster’s last places on the bill.

O’Donovan had to win two finals in quick succession. On Tuesday he beat Noel Gould in the Veteran junior section at Terelton and followed up on Sunday morning by beating Paul Butler in the overall Munster final at Ballincurrig.

This continues an extraordinary comeback by the former senior champion, who was forced to step away from the game for over a decade due to a recurring injury. He has lost none of his silky skills, his competitive instincts and not a lot from his quiver of score winning arrows.

Noel Gould took the fight to him in the early exchanges in Terelton, holding the lead under 50m for the first four shots to the bungalows. O’Donovan pushed his lead to 60m with his fifth to Lehane’s lane. Gould hit back with a big sixth, but O’Donovan increased his lead to 80m in reply. He raised almost a bowl with another big shot through the garage. Gould held the lead to a bowl in nine and ten to Kelly’s. O’Donovan raised two bowls of odds with a super tenth throw.

He was under pressure in the early exchanges too in Ballincurrig. Paul Butler got two super opening shots towards Moore’s gate, winning both tips. O’Donovan won his first lead with a big third towards Geary’s. He had a good lead after a well-played fourth, but Butler levelled with a brilliant fifth past the creamery. O’Donovan gained almost a bowl with a big sixth to the no-play line. Butler didn’t concede the bowl of odds though until he made a mistake with his ninth to the long straight. He held it to a bowl till he missed light at the big corner and suddenly O’Donovan was out of sight.

Ciara Buckley powered past Chlöe O’Halloran by two bowls in the Munster intermediate final at Whitechurch. She shaded the first three shots. O’Halloran’s fourth pulled in left and Buckley hit back with a great drive up the hill. O’Halloran was left with her fifth bowl too and missed that tip to fall a bowl behind. She fell two bowls behind after another exchange, but then matched Buckley to the line.

John O’Donoghue and Ben Cooney were locked together in the early exchanges in the Munster U16 final at Ballincurrig. O’Donoghue won the first shot, but Cooney took the next two past the black sign. O’Donoghue did better in the following one, but Cooney closed the gap with a super fifth past the creamery. O’Donoghue got a serious foothold when he beat the no-play line with a sensational sixth throw. Cooney got right back into it to the start of the long straight.

A big bowl up the straight helped O’Donoghue raise a bowl at Leahy’s and he held that past the big corner. They both got brilliant bowls to light at the top of the short straight. O’Donoghue got the better of the next exchange. That took his lead well over a bowl, which he consolidated with another big one towards the line.

Patrick Stokes beat David Shannon in the Munster Junior A championship at Lyre. Shannon won the first two shots, but Stokes took the third and led to the tunnel. Shannon was back in front after a great bowl to Crowley’s wall. Stokes scorched out the bend in two more to raise almost a bowl. They reached the big tree in three more. Shannon’s great bowl from there got him into a last shot. He closed with a super bowl too, but Stokes beat it by seven metres.

At Shannonvale Arthur McDonagh reached the Noel Phair Cup final at the expense of Martin Coppinger. He went from being almost a bowl in front to almost one behind when he lofted a dead bowl at Desmond’s. He made Sam’s lane in two more to get back level. There were level to the finish, with McDonagh beating a big last bowl from Coppinger.

Gary Daly advanced in the Willie Whelton Cup at the expense of James O’Donovan at Grange. He was a bowl in front after three to the stud farm. He raised a second bowl to de Barra’s and was three in front after seven to the schoolhouse cross. O’Donovan had the lead back to two bowls at Hodnett’s and brought it under two at the line.