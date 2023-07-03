Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen lays down marker in stage three sprint win

Jasper Philipsen of Belgium, riding for the Alpecin-Deceuninck team, won the 193.5km third stage of the 2023 Tour de France after a bunch sprint finish in Bayonne.

The 25-year-old, winner of two stages in last year’s Tour, took his sixth win in Grand Tour racing ahead of Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and the Australian Caleb Ewan. Mark Cavendish, in what was the first opportunity for him to become the all-time record stage winner in the Tour, finished sixth.