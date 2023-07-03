All Ireland hurling semi-finals, Wimbledon and Tour de France: your sport on TV this week

Don't Miss: The All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-finals take place this weekend. In a repeat of last year's All-Ireland semi-final pairings can Clare overturn Kilkenny on Saturday and will Galway be able to topple All-Ireland champions Limerick on Sunday. Both games can be seen live on RTÈ 2.

Set the Sky Box: Wimbledon kicks off this week. Fresh after winning his 23rd Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic is looking to make it five Wimbledon titles in a row. Will anyone be able to stop the most decorated male tennis player? The women's singles competition is more open with nine different players in the last five finals. Last year's champion Elena Rybakina will be amongst the favourites as will current World Number one Iga Swiatek. Wimbledon is live on BBC and Eurosport.