All Ireland hurling semi-finals, Wimbledon and Tour de France: your sport on TV this week

The Ireland U20s are also in action in the U20 World Cup as they play their final group game against Fiji.
Guide to sports on tv this week

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 12:21
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: The All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-finals take place this weekend. In a repeat of last year's All-Ireland semi-final pairings can Clare overturn Kilkenny on Saturday and will Galway be able to topple All-Ireland champions Limerick on Sunday. Both games can be seen live on RTÈ 2.

Set the Sky Box: Wimbledon kicks off this week. Fresh after winning his 23rd Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic is looking to make it five Wimbledon titles in a row. Will anyone be able to stop the most decorated male tennis player? The women's singles competition is more open with nine different players in the last five finals. Last year's champion Elena Rybakina will be amongst the favourites as will current World Number one Iga Swiatek. Wimbledon is live on BBC and Eurosport.

Streaming Pick: With Wimbledon back in action this week why not check out the new episodes on Breaking Point. Get an inside view of the lives of professional tennis players.  Can watch all the action on Netflix.

Monday 3rd July

1.15pm, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport 

1.45pm, Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport

Tuesday 4th July

6am, Zimbabwe v Scotland, WCQ Super 6, Sky Sports Mix

10am, Italy v Gerogia, U20 World Cup, Virgin Media Two

11am, Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport

12.30pm, Ireland v Fiji, U20 World Cup, Virgin Media Two

1.20pm, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport 

3.30pm, France v Wales, U20 World Cup, Virgin Media Two

6pm, South Africa v Argentina, U20 World Cup, Virgin Media Two

9.45pm, West Indies v Ireland, Women's 1st T20, BT Sport 2

Wednesday 5th July

6am, West Indies v Oman, WCQ Super 6, Sky Sports Mix

11am, Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport

11.55am, , Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport 

5.30pm, England v Australia, Women's 2nd T20, BT Sport 2

Thursday 6th July

6am, Scotland v Netherlands, WCQ Super 6, Sky Sports Mix

10am, England v Australia, 3rd Test D1, Sky Sports Cricket

11am, Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport

12pm, Made in HimmerLand, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12pm, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport

5pm, John Deere Classic, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

8pm, Rep of Ireland v France, Women's International, RTÈ 2

9pm, US Women's Open, LPGA, Sky Sports Mix

9.45pm, West Indies v Ireland, Women's 2nd T20, BT Sport 2

Friday 7th July

6am, Sri Lanka v West Indies, WCQ Super 6, Sky Sports Mix

10.15am, England v Australia, 3rd Test D2, Sky Sports Cricket

10.50am, Western Bulldogs v Collingwood, AFL, BT Sport 1

11am, Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport

12pm, Made in HimmerLand, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12pm, British Grand Prix, Practice 1, Sky Sports F1 

1.30pm, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport

4pm, British Grand Prix, Practice 2, Sky Sports F1 

5pm, John Deere Classic, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

9pm, US Women's Open, LPGA, Sky Sports Mix

9pm, Polish Masters, World Series of Darts, ITV4

Saturday 8th July

10.15am, England v Australia, 3rd Test D3, Sky Sports Cricket

10.25am, St Kilda v Melbourne, AFL, BT Sport 1

11am, Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport

11.30am, British Grand Prix, Practice and Qualifying, Sky Sports F1

12:30pm, Made in HimmerLand, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12.45pm, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport

3.30pm, Tipperary v Antrim, All-Ireland Camogie quarter-final, RTÈ 2

4.05pm, South Africa v Australia, Rugby Championship, Sky Sports Action

5pm, John Deere Classic, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

5.20pm, Bellewstown, Racing, TG4

6pm, Limerick v Galway, All-Ireland SHC Semi-final, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2

6.30pm, England v Australia, 3rd Women's T20, Sky Sports Cricket

8.10pm, Argentina v New Zealand, Rugby Championship, Sky Sports Action

9.45pm, West Indies v Ireland, Women's 3rd T20, BT Sport 2

10.15pm, US Women's Open, LPGA, Sky Sports Mix

Sunday 9th July

3am, Alex Volkanovski v Yair Rodriguez, UFC, BT Sport 1

6am, Final from Zimbabwe, WCQ Super 6, Sky Sports Mix

6.20am, Essendon v Adelaide Crows, AFL, BT SPORT 2

7.40am, Fremantle v Carlton, AFL, BT Sport 1

10.15am, England v Australia, 3rd Test D4, Sky Sports Cricket

11am, Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport

12pm, Made in HimmerLand, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

1pm, Derry v Monaghan, All-Ireland MFC Final, TG4

1.30pm, Kilkenny v Cork, All-Ireland Camogie quarter-final, RTÈ 2

1.30pm, British Grand Prix, Pit lane and Race, Sky Sports F1

2pm, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport

4pm, Kilkenny v Clare, All-Ireland SHC Semi-final, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2

5pm, John Deere Classic, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

8pm, US Women's Open, LPGA, Sky Sports Mix

