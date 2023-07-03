All Ireland hurling semi-finals, Wimbledon and Tour de France: your sport on TV this week

: The All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-finals take place this weekend. In a repeat of last year's All-Ireland semi-final pairings can Clare overturn Kilkenny on Saturday and will Galway be able to topple All-Ireland champions Limerick on Sunday. Both games can be seen live on RTÈ 2.
Wimbledon kicks off this week. Fresh after winning his 23rd Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic is looking to make it five Wimbledon titles in a row. Will anyone be able to stop the most decorated male tennis player? The women's singles competition is more open with nine different players in the last five finals. Last year's champion Elena Rybakina will be amongst the favourites as will current World Number one Iga Swiatek. Wimbledon is live on BBC and Eurosport.
: With Wimbledon back in action this week why not check out the new episodes on Breaking Point. Get an inside view of the lives of professional tennis players. Can watch all the action on Netflix.
, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport
, Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport
, Zimbabwe v Scotland, WCQ Super 6, Sky Sports Mix
Italy v Gerogia, U20 World Cup, Virgin Media Two
, Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport
, Ireland v Fiji, U20 World Cup, Virgin Media Two
, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport
, France v Wales, U20 World Cup, Virgin Media Two
, South Africa v Argentina, U20 World Cup, Virgin Media Two
, West Indies v Ireland, Women's 1st T20, BT Sport 2
West Indies v Oman, WCQ Super 6, Sky Sports Mix
, Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport
, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport
England v Australia, Women's 2nd T20, BT Sport 2
, Scotland v Netherlands, WCQ Super 6, Sky Sports Mix
, England v Australia, 3rd Test D1, Sky Sports Cricket
, Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport
Made in HimmerLand, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport
John Deere Classic, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Rep of Ireland v France, Women's International, RTÈ 2
, US Women's Open, LPGA, Sky Sports Mix
, West Indies v Ireland, Women's 2nd T20, BT Sport 2
Sri Lanka v West Indies, WCQ Super 6, Sky Sports Mix
, England v Australia, 3rd Test D2, Sky Sports Cricket
, Western Bulldogs v Collingwood, AFL, BT Sport 1
Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport
Made in HimmerLand, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, British Grand Prix, Practice 1, Sky Sports F1
, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport
British Grand Prix, Practice 2, Sky Sports F1
John Deere Classic, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, US Women's Open, LPGA, Sky Sports Mix
, Polish Masters, World Series of Darts, ITV4
, England v Australia, 3rd Test D3, Sky Sports Cricket
, St Kilda v Melbourne, AFL, BT Sport 1
Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport
, British Grand Prix, Practice and Qualifying, Sky Sports F1
Made in HimmerLand, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport
Tipperary v Antrim, All-Ireland Camogie quarter-final, RTÈ 2
, South Africa v Australia, Rugby Championship, Sky Sports Action
John Deere Classic, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Bellewstown, Racing, TG4
, Limerick v Galway, All-Ireland SHC Semi-final, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2
, England v Australia, 3rd Women's T20, Sky Sports Cricket
Argentina v New Zealand, Rugby Championship, Sky Sports Action
West Indies v Ireland, Women's 3rd T20, BT Sport 2
, US Women's Open, LPGA, Sky Sports Mix
Alex Volkanovski v Yair Rodriguez, UFC, BT Sport 1
, Final from Zimbabwe, WCQ Super 6, Sky Sports Mix
, Essendon v Adelaide Crows, AFL, BT SPORT 2
, Fremantle v Carlton, AFL, BT Sport 1
, England v Australia, 3rd Test D4, Sky Sports Cricket
Wimbledon, Tennis, BBC & Eurosport
Made in HimmerLand, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Derry v Monaghan, All-Ireland MFC Final, TG4
, Kilkenny v Cork, All-Ireland Camogie quarter-final, RTÈ 2
, British Grand Prix, Pit lane and Race, Sky Sports F1
, Tour de France, Cycling, TG4 & ITV4 & Eurosport
Kilkenny v Clare, All-Ireland SHC Semi-final, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2
John Deere Classic, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, US Women's Open, LPGA, Sky Sports Mix