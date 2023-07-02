Sarah Lavin smashes lifetime best to finish second at Stockholm Diamond League

Sarah Lavin produced the performance of her life to finish second at the Stockholm Diamond League tonight, clocking a huge personal best of 12.73 to finish behind world record holder Tobi Amusan (12.52) in the 100m hurdles.

Lavin defeated European champion Pia Skrzyszowska, who finished third in 12.78, and world indoor medallist Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas (12.85). On a cool, wet night at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium, the Limerick athlete produced a magnificent display from lane one, and she was on the cusp of breaking Derval O’Rourke’s national record of 12.65, were it not for her clattering the last barrier.