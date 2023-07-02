Victor Lafay breaks clear late on to win stage two of Tour de France

Adam Yates held onto his overall lead in the Tour de France after he was safely escorted through a tense second stage, the longest of the 2023 Tour, from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, which was won by French rider Victor Lafay.

Lafay took his Cofidis team’s first Tour de France success for 15 years, on the beachfront in San Sebastián, after breaking clear of the race favourites in the final moments of the stage.