Adam Yates held onto his overall lead in the Tour de France after he was safely escorted through a tense second stage, the longest of the 2023 Tour
Victor Lafay breaks clear late on to win stage two of Tour de France

Cofidis' French rider Victor Lafay cycles to the finish line to win the second stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France. Pic: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 16:58
Jeremy Whittle

Adam Yates held onto his overall lead in the Tour de France after he was safely escorted through a tense second stage, the longest of the 2023 Tour, from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, which was won by French rider Victor Lafay.

Lafay took his Cofidis team’s first Tour de France success for 15 years, on the beachfront in San Sebastián, after breaking clear of the race favourites in the final moments of the stage.

The 27-year-old from Lyon, already one of the best performers in Saturday’s first stage to Bilbao, attacked with just under a kilometre to go, to hold off a bitterly disappointed Wout Van Aert of the Jumbo-Visma team.

As in Saturday’s opening stage to Bilbao, a select group including Tadej Pogacar, overnight race leader Adam Yates and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, locked horns towards the top of the final climb.

Mindful of how close his rivalry with Jumbo-Visma leader Vingegaard might be, Pogacar targeted the eight second bonus available at the top of the Jaizkibel, but after coming over the climb first, then accelerated into the mist-shrouded descent with the Dane in his slipstream.

But Vingegaard, aware that Van Aert was in hot pursuit in the group behind, refused to assist the Slovenian and they were caught with 12 kilometres to race as the favourites regrouped on the approach to the finish.

Guardian

