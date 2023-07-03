Twelve boxers, five medals, two champions, and one very happy Zaur Antia

Twelve boxers, five medals, two champions, and one very happy head coach.

Zaur Antia isn’t one to go around trumpeting the Irish boxing team’s results at last week’s European Games, but with a year until the Paris Olympics, there was no disguising his ebullient mood at the Nowy Targ Arena in Poland over the weekend.

“It’s been very good,” he said. “Good work done. Experience is a gift in life and, from this, we will only get better.” That’s an intimidating thought for Ireland’s rivals at the next Olympics, with only hosts France beating them to the top of the boxing medal table.

Antia’s coaching genius, his technical and tactical expertise, has been pivotal to the rise in standards since he arrived in Ireland 20 years ago to work with Billy Walsh. The reverence his charges have for him speak volumes.

“He is the man, always has been, always will be,” said Kellie Harrington. “He is fantastic.”

That respect goes both ways, with Antia highly impressed by what the Olympic champion achieved on Saturday night: “Kellie is not in her peak. Kellie will be in the peak at the Olympic Games – I know this. She has won every title now, and I am sure she has a big chance to surprise everyone.”

Harrington is keen to avoid any such talk over the next 12 months, the weight of her status and the accompanying public glare, the burden of certain expectations, inside and outside the ring, clearly taking a toll.

Kellie Harrington of Ireland with her gold medal and coaches, from left, Zaur Antia, Noel Burke, Eoin Pluck and Damien Kennedy.

“After qualifying, there was a lot of people saying, ‘I’m going to Paris to watch you win gold,’” she said. “Don’t say that. I don’t want to hear it from anybody. I need to hear, ‘let’s go and enjoy it, Kellie.’”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Irish. Amy Broadhurst’s Olympic dreams now hang by a medium-sized thread following her 3-2 defeat in the 66kg quarter-final, and she later posted on social media: “I don’t know if I’ll ever strap an amateur glove around my hand again.”

Broadhurst could challenge for an Olympic berth at World Qualifiers next year, but selection for those hinges on her winning nationals in November – far from certain.

Antia chose to see the silver lining.

“This experience can make you. Nobody expected that she would not qualify, but I am sure Amy will use this. I think there is nobody better than her, but you need to prepare. This needs more focus, remove negativity, and then you can push (forward).”

Antia was highly impressed with young guns Jack Marley and Dean Clancy who, at 20 and 21, booked their places in Paris and won medals, losing only to the gold medallists.

“They met people with huge experience and they did very well. The preparation after this will be different. We have to use every second, every moment.”

Michaela Walsh bowed out in the 57kg quarter-final but had the consolation of knowing her Olympic qualification was secured. Aoife O’Rourke was the second gold medallist for Ireland, dominating her 75kg final, which came as no surprise to Antia.

“Aoife is a warrior, she puts everything into the ring. I am always confident about her. If it’s the last second left, she will not stop thinking about performing her best.”

Much like Antia, who was bobbing and weaving, jabbing and uppercutting, from his seat alongside the ring all week. “It’s very stressful,” he says of his job. “But when you achieve some of your goals, you’re happy.”

Antia said he will give the boxers four or five weeks off before they resume training with their clubs, after which they’ll reassemble and plot the path to Paris. Twenty years working with Ireland’s best, and he’s showing no signs of fatigue.

“When you love your business, you will never tire from this,” he says. “Only in Rio (2016) it was very disappointing, but after that we were (innovative). We are always thinking about how to improve, and that’s the way to create sustainable success.”

And despite how long he’s been in the game, is the Georgian guru still learning?

“Of course,” he says. “Life is not a boundary of learning. You can always be better than you are today.”